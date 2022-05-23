Trending:
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 4

The Associated Press
May 23, 2022 11:14 pm
1 min read
      

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
7
8
7
5
13

Ortega cf
4
0
1
0
1
1
.211

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 5 4 4 10
Senzel cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .175
Drury 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Pham dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .221
Votto 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .138
Stephenson c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .293
Aquino rf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .122
Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .235
Almora Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .267
a-Naquin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Reynolds ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .231
b-Moran ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Chicago 000 400 300_7 8 1
Cincinnati 000 003 010_4 5 0

a- for Almora Jr. in the 9th. b-flied out for Reynolds in the 9th.

E_Gomes (4). LOB_Chicago 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Suzuki (12), Happ (7), Drury (9). HR_Wisdom (10), off Gutierrez; Happ (4), off Cessa; Pham (5), off Smyly; Aquino (2), off Smyly; Aquino (3), off Martin. RBIs_Happ 4 (22), Wisdom 3 (23), Pham (13), Aquino 3 (7). SB_Suzuki (2), Villar (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Villar, Suzuki, Gomes); Cincinnati 3 (Pham, Aquino 2). RISP_Chicago 4 for 11; Cincinnati 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Villar, Senzel, Drury.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly, W, 2-5 5 2-3 4 3 3 2 5 101 4.08
Norris, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 15 5.54
Effross 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.93
Martin 1 1 1 1 0 3 21 3.00
Robertson, S, 6-7 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.76
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gutierrez, L, 0-6 4 4 4 4 2 5 73 8.70
Hoffman 2 1 0 0 2 4 38 1.59
Solomon 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 16 6.75
Cessa 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 3 4.86
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 5.40
Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_Effross 1-0, Cessa 2-2. HBP_Smyly (Votto). WP_Gutierrez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Will Little.

T_3:16. A_12,029 (42,319).

