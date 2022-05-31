Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7

Milwaukee
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|7
|7
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|7
|
|McCutchen dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Urías ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Yelich lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Schwindel dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peterson ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Frazier rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ortega rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Madrigal ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Simmons 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Higgins 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Milwaukee
|003
|003
|100
|—
|7
|Chicago
|100
|204
|01x
|—
|8
E_Caratini (3), Hiura (1). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Chicago 9. 2B_Taylor (8), Frazier (3), Contreras (9), Schwindel (9). 3B_Yelich (2), Happ (1), Morel (1). HR_Caratini (4), Contreras (8), Higgins (2), Wisdom (11). SB_Hiura (2), Frazier (1), Wisdom (2).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lauer
|4
|
|5
|3
|2
|3
|6
|Milner
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kelley BS,0-1
|0
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Gott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Boxberger L,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Steele
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Wick
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Hughes BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Givens W,4-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robertson S,7-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kelley pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Lauer (Contreras), Wick (Hiura). WP_Lauer.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:33. A_30,596 (41,649).
