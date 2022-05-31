Trending:
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7

The Associated Press
May 31, 2022 11:52 pm
Milwaukee

Chicago

Milwaukee Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 7 7 Totals 35 8 12 7
McCutchen dh 5 0 0 0 Morel cf 4 1 1 0
Urías ss 3 1 0 0 Contreras c 4 2 2 2
Yelich lf 5 2 2 0 Wisdom 3b 4 1 2 1
Taylor rf 4 0 1 3 Schwindel dh 5 0 1 1
Brosseau 3b 2 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 5 0 0 0
Peterson ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Happ lf 3 0 1 0
Tellez 1b 4 1 2 1 Frazier rf 2 1 2 0
Hiura 2b 2 1 0 0 Ortega rf 0 0 0 0
Cain cf 4 0 0 0 Rivas 1b 2 0 0 0
Caratini c 3 2 2 3 Madrigal ph-2b 2 1 1 0
Simmons 2b 2 1 1 1
Higgins 1b 2 1 1 2
Milwaukee 003 003 100 7
Chicago 100 204 01x 8

E_Caratini (3), Hiura (1). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Chicago 9. 2B_Taylor (8), Frazier (3), Contreras (9), Schwindel (9). 3B_Yelich (2), Happ (1), Morel (1). HR_Caratini (4), Contreras (8), Higgins (2), Wisdom (11). SB_Hiura (2), Frazier (1), Wisdom (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Lauer 4 5 3 2 3 6
Milner 1 1 0 0 1 0
Kelley BS,0-1 0 4 4 4 0 0
Gott 1 1 0 0 0 0
Suter 1 0 0 0 1 0
Boxberger L,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Chicago
Steele 5 3 3 3 4 6
Wick 1 2 3 3 0 1
Hughes BS,0-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Givens W,4-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Robertson S,7-9 1 0 0 0 0 1

Kelley pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Lauer (Contreras), Wick (Hiura). WP_Lauer.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:33. A_30,596 (41,649).

Top Stories