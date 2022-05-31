Trending:
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7

The Associated Press
May 31, 2022 11:52 pm
1 min read
      

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
7
7
7
5
10

McCutchen dh
5
0
0
0
0
1
.214

Urías ss
3
1
0
0
2
0
.245

Yelich lf
5
2
2
0

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 12 7 5 7
Morel cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .283
Contreras c 4 2 2 2 0 1 .271
Wisdom 3b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .235
Schwindel dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .224
Hoerner ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Happ lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250
Frazier rf 2 1 2 0 2 0 .214
Ortega rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Rivas 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Madrigal ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .210
Simmons 2b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .205
Higgins 1b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .238
Milwaukee 003 003 100_7 7 2
Chicago 100 204 01x_8 12 0

a- for Rivas in the 5th. b-struck out for Brosseau in the 6th.

E_Caratini (3), Hiura (1). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Chicago 9. 2B_Taylor (8), Frazier (3), Contreras (9), Schwindel (9). 3B_Yelich (2), Happ (1), Morel (1). HR_Caratini (4), off Wick; Contreras (8), off Lauer; Higgins (2), off Kelley; Wisdom (11), off Boxberger. RBIs_Taylor 3 (25), Caratini 3 (10), Tellez (36), Contreras 2 (18), Simmons (6), Higgins 2 (6), Schwindel (24), Wisdom (26). SB_Hiura (2), Frazier (1), Wisdom (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Tellez, Cain, Hiura); Chicago 7 (Wisdom 2, Hoerner, Morel 3, Happ). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 10; Chicago 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_Rivas.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer 4 5 3 2 3 6 89 2.49
Milner 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 2.75
Kelley, BS, 0-1 0 4 4 4 0 0 17 12.46
Gott 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.32
Suter 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 5.00
Boxberger, L, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 21 2.79
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Steele 5 3 3 3 4 6 102 5.40
Wick 1 2 3 3 0 1 22 3.79
Hughes, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 28 3.72
Givens, W, 4-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.75
Robertson, S, 7-9 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.96

Kelley pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-1, Givens 2-0. HBP_Lauer (Contreras), Wick (Hiura). WP_Lauer.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:33. A_30,596 (41,649).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories