Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 7 7 5 10 McCutchen dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Urías ss 3 1 0 0 2 0 .245 Yelich lf 5 2 2 0 0 3 .234 Taylor rf 4 0 1 3 1 0 .252 Brosseau 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .266 b-Peterson ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .212 Tellez 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .247 Hiura 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .234 Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Caratini c 3 2 2 3 1 1 .230

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 12 7 5 7 Morel cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .283 Contreras c 4 2 2 2 0 1 .271 Wisdom 3b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .235 Schwindel dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .224 Hoerner ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Happ lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250 Frazier rf 2 1 2 0 2 0 .214 Ortega rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Rivas 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 a-Madrigal ph-2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .210 Simmons 2b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .205 Higgins 1b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .238

Milwaukee 003 003 100_7 7 2 Chicago 100 204 01x_8 12 0

a- for Rivas in the 5th. b-struck out for Brosseau in the 6th.

E_Caratini (3), Hiura (1). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Chicago 9. 2B_Taylor (8), Frazier (3), Contreras (9), Schwindel (9). 3B_Yelich (2), Happ (1), Morel (1). HR_Caratini (4), off Wick; Contreras (8), off Lauer; Higgins (2), off Kelley; Wisdom (11), off Boxberger. RBIs_Taylor 3 (25), Caratini 3 (10), Tellez (36), Contreras 2 (18), Simmons (6), Higgins 2 (6), Schwindel (24), Wisdom (26). SB_Hiura (2), Frazier (1), Wisdom (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Tellez, Cain, Hiura); Chicago 7 (Wisdom 2, Hoerner, Morel 3, Happ). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 10; Chicago 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_Rivas.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lauer 4 5 3 2 3 6 89 2.49 Milner 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 2.75 Kelley, BS, 0-1 0 4 4 4 0 0 17 12.46 Gott 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.32 Suter 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 5.00 Boxberger, L, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 21 2.79

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Steele 5 3 3 3 4 6 102 5.40 Wick 1 2 3 3 0 1 22 3.79 Hughes, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 28 3.72 Givens, W, 4-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.75 Robertson, S, 7-9 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.96

Kelley pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-1, Givens 2-0. HBP_Lauer (Contreras), Wick (Hiura). WP_Lauer.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:33. A_30,596 (41,649).

