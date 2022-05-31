Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7

Milwaukee
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
7
7
7
5
10
McCutchen dh
5
0
0
0
0
1
.214
Urías ss
3
1
0
0
2
0
.245
Yelich lf
5
2
2
0
|Milwaukee
|003
|003
|100_7
|7
|2
|Chicago
|100
|204
|01x_8
|12
|0
a- for Rivas in the 5th. b-struck out for Brosseau in the 6th.
E_Caratini (3), Hiura (1). LOB_Milwaukee 6, Chicago 9. 2B_Taylor (8), Frazier (3), Contreras (9), Schwindel (9). 3B_Yelich (2), Happ (1), Morel (1). HR_Caratini (4), off Wick; Contreras (8), off Lauer; Higgins (2), off Kelley; Wisdom (11), off Boxberger. RBIs_Taylor 3 (25), Caratini 3 (10), Tellez (36), Contreras 2 (18), Simmons (6), Higgins 2 (6), Schwindel (24), Wisdom (26). SB_Hiura (2), Frazier (1), Wisdom (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Tellez, Cain, Hiura); Chicago 7 (Wisdom 2, Hoerner, Morel 3, Happ). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 10; Chicago 3 for 15.
Runners moved up_Rivas.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer
|4
|
|5
|3
|2
|3
|6
|89
|2.49
|Milner
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.75
|Kelley, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|12.46
|Gott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.32
|Suter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|5.00
|Boxberger, L, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|2.79
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|4
|6
|102
|5.40
|Wick
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|22
|3.79
|Hughes, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|3.72
|Givens, W, 4-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.75
|Robertson, S, 7-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.96
Kelley pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Gott 1-1, Givens 2-0. HBP_Lauer (Contreras), Wick (Hiura). WP_Lauer.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:33. A_30,596 (41,649).
