Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Pittsburgh
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|8
|
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras dh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|VanMeter rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ lf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|Castillo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivas lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Tsutsugo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavis 2b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Villar 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Castro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vargas 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suwinski rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Chicago
|800
|100
|00x
|—
|9
E_Hayes (5). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 8. 2B_Contreras (7), Happ (5), Gomes (3), Rivas (2). HR_Contreras (5).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peters L,3-2
|
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Wilson
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Beede
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hembree
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miley W,1-0
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Rucker
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Beede.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Ben May; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:29. A_31,119 (41,649).
