Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022 10:26 pm
Pittsburgh

Chicago

Pittsburgh Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 37 9 13 8
Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 Contreras dh 5 2 2 4
VanMeter rf 1 0 0 0 Suzuki rf 5 0 1 0
Hayes 3b 3 0 0 0 Happ lf 3 2 3 1
Castillo 2b 1 0 0 0 Rivas lf 1 0 1 0
Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 Schwindel 1b 5 1 1 0
Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 5 1 3 1
Tsutsugo 1b 3 0 1 0 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0
Chavis 2b-3b 3 0 1 0 Villar 2b 2 1 0 0
Castro ss 3 0 1 0 Vargas 2b 1 0 0 0
Suwinski rf-lf 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 1 1 1
Perez c 3 0 0 0 Ortega cf 2 1 1 1
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 0
Chicago 800 100 00x 9

E_Hayes (5). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 8. 2B_Contreras (7), Happ (5), Gomes (3), Rivas (2). HR_Contreras (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Peters L,3-2 2-3 4 5 5 1 0
Wilson 5 1-3 8 4 3 2 2
Beede 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hembree 1 1 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Miley W,1-0 7 1 0 0 0 6
Rucker 2 2 0 0 0 1

WP_Beede.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Ben May; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:29. A_31,119 (41,649).

Top Stories