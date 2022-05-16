Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 3 0 0 7 Gamel lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .282 VanMeter rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .177 Hayes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Castillo 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Tsutsugo 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .180 Chavis 2b-3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Castro ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Suwinski rf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175 Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 9 13 8 4 5 Contreras dh 5 2 2 4 0 1 .283 Suzuki rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Happ lf 3 2 3 1 1 0 .282 Rivas lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Schwindel 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .217 Gomes c 5 1 3 1 0 1 .254 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Villar 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .226 Vargas 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Simmons ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250 Ortega cf 2 1 1 1 2 1 .236

Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 3 1 Chicago 800 100 00x_9 13 0

E_Hayes (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 8. 2B_Contreras (7), Happ (5), Gomes (3), Rivas (2). HR_Contreras (5), off Wilson. RBIs_Happ (16), Gomes (5), Simmons (1), Ortega (5), Contreras 4 (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Perez 2); Chicago 5 (Wisdom, Schwindel, Simmons, Contreras, Gomes). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 2; Chicago 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_Suwinski, Suzuki, Schwindel. GIDP_Gomes.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Chavis, Tsutsugo).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peters, L, 3-2 2-3 4 5 5 1 0 24 3.98 Wilson 5 1-3 8 4 3 2 2 91 5.67 Beede 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.22 Hembree 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 6.92

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, W, 1-0 7 1 0 0 0 6 83 2.70 Rucker 2 2 0 0 0 1 29 4.20

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 3-3. WP_Beede.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Ben May; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:29. A_31,119 (41,649).

