Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022 10:26 pm
< a min read
      

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
30
0
3
0
0
7

Gamel lf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.282

Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 3 1
Chicago 800 100 00x_9 13 0

E_Hayes (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 8. 2B_Contreras (7), Happ (5), Gomes (3), Rivas (2). HR_Contreras (5), off Wilson. RBIs_Happ (16), Gomes (5), Simmons (1), Ortega (5), Contreras 4 (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Perez 2); Chicago 5 (Wisdom, Schwindel, Simmons, Contreras, Gomes). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 2; Chicago 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_Suwinski, Suzuki, Schwindel. GIDP_Gomes.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Chavis, Tsutsugo).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peters, L, 3-2 2-3 4 5 5 1 0 24 3.98
Wilson 5 1-3 8 4 3 2 2 91 5.67
Beede 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.22
Hembree 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 6.92
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, W, 1-0 7 1 0 0 0 6 83 2.70
Rucker 2 2 0 0 0 1 29 4.20

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 3-3. WP_Beede.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Ben May; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:29. A_31,119 (41,649).

