Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|VanMeter rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Castillo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Tsutsugo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Chavis 2b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Castro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Suwinski rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|13
|8
|4
|5
|
|Contreras dh
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.283
|Suzuki rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Happ lf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Rivas lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Villar 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Vargas 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Ortega cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.236
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
|Chicago
|800
|100
|00x_9
|13
|0
E_Hayes (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Chicago 8. 2B_Contreras (7), Happ (5), Gomes (3), Rivas (2). HR_Contreras (5), off Wilson. RBIs_Happ (16), Gomes (5), Simmons (1), Ortega (5), Contreras 4 (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Perez 2); Chicago 5 (Wisdom, Schwindel, Simmons, Contreras, Gomes). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 2; Chicago 5 for 16.
Runners moved up_Suwinski, Suzuki, Schwindel. GIDP_Gomes.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Chavis, Tsutsugo).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peters, L, 3-2
|
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|24
|3.98
|Wilson
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|3
|2
|2
|91
|5.67
|Beede
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.22
|Hembree
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|6.92
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, W, 1-0
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|83
|2.70
|Rucker
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|4.20
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 3-3. WP_Beede.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Ben May; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:29. A_31,119 (41,649).
Copyright
