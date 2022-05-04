Trending:
Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3

The Associated Press
May 4, 2022 11:04 pm
1 min read
      
Chicago (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 9 4 2 6
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Engel rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .213
Abreu dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .229
Robert cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .266
Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .169
Pollock lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .190
Sheets 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .226
García 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .127
Harrison 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .157
Chicago (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 5 3 2 12
Rivas 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .333
a-Gomes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Robertson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Happ lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .292
Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Schwindel dh-1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .205
Hoerner ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .276
Heyward cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Wisdom 3b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .247
Madrigal 2b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .235
Chicago (A) 101 101 000_4 9 0
Chicago (N) 030 000 000_3 5 0

a-lined out for Rivas in the 8th.

LOB_Chicago (A) 5, Chicago (N) 3. 2B_Robert (3). HR_Abreu (3), off Hendricks; García (2), off Hendricks; Hoerner (2), off Giolito; Wisdom (5), off Giolito. RBIs_Abreu (8), García (4), Sheets (3), Pollock (4), Hoerner 2 (11), Wisdom (15). SB_Madrigal (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago (A) 1 (García); Chicago (N) 2 (Happ 2). RISP_Chicago (A) 3 for 7; Chicago (N) 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Grandal. GIDP_Grandal, Pollock.

DP_Chicago (N) 2 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Rivas; Wisdom, Madrigal, Rivas).

Chicago (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito, W, 1-1 5 2-3 3 3 3 2 10 101 3.20
López, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.19
Graveman, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.35
Bummer, H, 6 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 5.40
Foster, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.77
Hendriks, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.97
Chicago (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks, L, 1-3 5 2-3 7 4 4 1 2 73 5.64
Wick 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.04
Givens 1 2 0 0 1 1 20 2.79
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_López 1-0, Foster 2-0, Wick 1-0. IBB_off Givens (Grandal). WP_Givens.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:05. A_36,755 (41,649).

Top Stories