Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 9 4 2 6 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Engel rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Abreu dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .229 Robert cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .266 Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .169 Pollock lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .190 Sheets 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .226 García 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .127 Harrison 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .157

Chicago (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 5 3 2 12 Rivas 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .333 a-Gomes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Robertson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Happ lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .292 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Schwindel dh-1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .205 Hoerner ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .276 Heyward cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Wisdom 3b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .247 Madrigal 2b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .235

Chicago (A) 101 101 000_4 9 0 Chicago (N) 030 000 000_3 5 0

a-lined out for Rivas in the 8th.

LOB_Chicago (A) 5, Chicago (N) 3. 2B_Robert (3). HR_Abreu (3), off Hendricks; García (2), off Hendricks; Hoerner (2), off Giolito; Wisdom (5), off Giolito. RBIs_Abreu (8), García (4), Sheets (3), Pollock (4), Hoerner 2 (11), Wisdom (15). SB_Madrigal (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago (A) 1 (García); Chicago (N) 2 (Happ 2). RISP_Chicago (A) 3 for 7; Chicago (N) 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Grandal. GIDP_Grandal, Pollock.

DP_Chicago (N) 2 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Rivas; Wisdom, Madrigal, Rivas).

Chicago (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, W, 1-1 5 2-3 3 3 3 2 10 101 3.20 López, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.19 Graveman, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.35 Bummer, H, 6 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 5.40 Foster, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.77 Hendriks, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.97

Chicago (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks, L, 1-3 5 2-3 7 4 4 1 2 73 5.64 Wick 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.04 Givens 1 2 0 0 1 1 20 2.79 Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_López 1-0, Foster 2-0, Wick 1-0. IBB_off Givens (Grandal). WP_Givens.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:05. A_36,755 (41,649).

