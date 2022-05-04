Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3

|Chicago (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|2
|6
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Engel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Abreu dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Robert cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.169
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.190
|Sheets 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.127
|Harrison 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|Chicago (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|2
|12
|
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|a-Gomes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Robertson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.292
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Schwindel dh-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Heyward cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Chicago (A)
|101
|101
|000_4
|9
|0
|Chicago (N)
|030
|000
|000_3
|5
|0
a-lined out for Rivas in the 8th.
LOB_Chicago (A) 5, Chicago (N) 3. 2B_Robert (3). HR_Abreu (3), off Hendricks; García (2), off Hendricks; Hoerner (2), off Giolito; Wisdom (5), off Giolito. RBIs_Abreu (8), García (4), Sheets (3), Pollock (4), Hoerner 2 (11), Wisdom (15). SB_Madrigal (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago (A) 1 (García); Chicago (N) 2 (Happ 2). RISP_Chicago (A) 3 for 7; Chicago (N) 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Grandal. GIDP_Grandal, Pollock.
DP_Chicago (N) 2 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Rivas; Wisdom, Madrigal, Rivas).
|Chicago (A)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 1-1
|5
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|10
|101
|3.20
|López, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.19
|Graveman, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.35
|Bummer, H, 6
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.40
|Foster, H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.77
|Hendriks, S, 7-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.97
|Chicago (N)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, L, 1-3
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|73
|5.64
|Wick
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.04
|Givens
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.79
|Robertson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_López 1-0, Foster 2-0, Wick 1-0. IBB_off Givens (Grandal). WP_Givens.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:05. A_36,755 (41,649).
