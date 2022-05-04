Trending:
Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3

The Associated Press
May 4, 2022 11:04 pm
Chicago (A) Chicago (N)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 31 3 5 3
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 Rivas 1b 3 0 0 0
Engel rf 4 0 1 0 Gomes ph 1 0 0 0
Abreu dh 4 2 2 1 Robertson p 0 0 0 0
Robert cf 3 1 2 0 Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0
Grandal c 3 0 1 0 Happ lf 3 0 0 0
Pollock lf 4 0 1 1 Contreras c 4 0 0 0
Sheets 1b 4 0 1 1 Schwindel dh-1b 3 1 0 0
García 2b 4 1 1 1 Hoerner ss 4 1 1 2
Harrison 3b 4 0 0 0 Heyward cf 3 0 0 0
Wisdom 3b 3 1 2 1
Madrigal 2b 3 0 2 0
Chicago (A) 101 101 000 4
Chicago (N) 030 000 000 3

DP_Chicago (A) 0, Chicago (N) 2. LOB_Chicago (A) 5, Chicago (N) 3. 2B_Robert (3). HR_Abreu (3), García (2), Hoerner (2), Wisdom (5). SB_Madrigal (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago (A)
Giolito W,1-1 5 2-3 3 3 3 2 10
López H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Graveman H,6 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bummer H,6 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Foster H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hendriks S,7-8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago (N)
Hendricks L,1-3 5 2-3 7 4 4 1 2
Wick 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Givens 1 2 0 0 1 1
Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Givens.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:05. A_36,755 (41,649).

