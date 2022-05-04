Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago (A) Chicago (N) ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 31 3 5 3 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 Rivas 1b 3 0 0 0 Engel rf 4 0 1 0 Gomes ph 1 0 0 0 Abreu dh 4 2 2 1 Robertson p 0 0 0 0 Robert cf 3 1 2 0 Suzuki rf 4 0 0 0 Grandal c 3 0 1 0 Happ lf 3 0 0 0 Pollock lf 4 0 1 1 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 Sheets 1b 4 0 1 1 Schwindel dh-1b 3 1 0 0 García 2b 4 1 1 1 Hoerner ss 4 1 1 2 Harrison 3b 4 0 0 0 Heyward cf 3 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 3 1 2 1 Madrigal 2b 3 0 2 0

Chicago (A) 101 101 000 — 4 Chicago (N) 030 000 000 — 3

DP_Chicago (A) 0, Chicago (N) 2. LOB_Chicago (A) 5, Chicago (N) 3. 2B_Robert (3). HR_Abreu (3), García (2), Hoerner (2), Wisdom (5). SB_Madrigal (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago (A) Giolito W,1-1 5 2-3 3 3 3 2 10 López H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Graveman H,6 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bummer H,6 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Foster H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hendriks S,7-8 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago (N) Hendricks L,1-3 5 2-3 7 4 4 1 2 Wick 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Givens 1 2 0 0 1 1 Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Givens.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:05. A_36,755 (41,649).

