Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3

|Chicago (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gomes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Robertson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robert cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheets 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schwindel dh-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Harrison 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Chicago (A)
|101
|101
|000
|—
|4
|Chicago (N)
|030
|000
|000
|—
|3
DP_Chicago (A) 0, Chicago (N) 2. LOB_Chicago (A) 5, Chicago (N) 3. 2B_Robert (3). HR_Abreu (3), García (2), Hoerner (2), Wisdom (5). SB_Madrigal (1).
|Chicago (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito W,1-1
|5
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|10
|López H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graveman H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bummer H,6
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Foster H,2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks S,7-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hendricks L,1-3
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Wick
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Robertson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Givens.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:05. A_36,755 (41,649).
