Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 1

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|3
|2
|
|Kwan rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Naylor 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheets dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Chicago
|000
|012
|10x
|—
|4
E_Hedges (2), Naylor (3). DP_Cleveland 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 5. 2B_Harrison (5), Anderson (7). HR_Naylor (5), Sheets (3). SB_Robert (6). S_Harrison (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quantrill L,1-2
|6
|1-3
|10
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Shaw
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hentges
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito W,2-1
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Ruiz H,8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sousa H,3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graveman S,2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:43. A_16,025 (40,615).
