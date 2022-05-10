Trending:
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 1

The Associated Press
May 10, 2022 12:39 am
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 32 4 10 4
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 0 3 2
Kwan rf 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0
Miller 2b 4 0 1 0 Robert cf 4 1 2 0
Naylor 1b 4 1 2 1 Grandal c 4 0 1 0
Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 Sheets dh 4 1 1 2
Rosario lf 4 0 3 0 Pollock lf 3 0 0 0
Giménez ss 4 0 0 0 Engel rf 3 1 1 0
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 2 1 1 0
Cleveland 000 000 100 1
Chicago 000 012 10x 4

E_Hedges (2), Naylor (3). DP_Cleveland 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 5. 2B_Harrison (5), Anderson (7). HR_Naylor (5), Sheets (3). SB_Robert (6). S_Harrison (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Quantrill L,1-2 6 1-3 10 4 4 0 3
Shaw 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hentges 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Giolito W,2-1 7 6 1 1 1 5
Ruiz H,8 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Sousa H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Graveman S,2-3 1 1 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:43. A_16,025 (40,615).

Top Stories