Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022 11:30 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago

Kansas City

ab
r
h
bi

        How are agencies creating more impactful cloud optimization? Learn how experts from GSA, the Education Department, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian secure...

READ MORE

Chicago Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 5 10 5 Totals 34 3 6 3
Anderson ss 5 0 2 0 Merrifield 2b 3 1 2 2
Moncada 3b 5 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1
Robert cf 5 2 2 2 Perez c 4 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 3 0 1 0 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0
Grandal c 5 1 2 2 Dozier dh 4 0 0 0
McGuire pr-c 0 0 0 0 Witt Jr. ss-3b 3 0 0 0
Sheets dh 5 0 1 0 Taylor cf 4 1 1 0
García 2b-lf 4 0 1 0 Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0
Engel rf 4 1 1 0 O’Hearn ph 1 0 1 0
Vaughn lf 3 0 0 1 Lopez pr-ss 1 1 0 0
Harrison pr-2b 0 1 0 0 Isbel rf 4 0 1 0
Chicago 001 200 000 2 5
Kansas City 000 000 030 0 3

DP_Chicago 2, Kansas City 0. LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 4. 2B_Engel (6), Isbel (2), Merrifield (4). HR_Grandal (2), Robert (5). SB_Engel (5). SF_Vaughn (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Cueto 6 2 0 0 2 7
Foster H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Graveman BS,2-4 1 4 3 3 0 1
Burr W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hendriks S,10-13 1 0 0 0 0 3
Kansas City
Keller 7 8 3 3 0 3
Coleman 1 0 0 0 1 2
Barlow L,2-1 1 2-3 1 2 1 1 2
Speier 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:05. A_12,441 (37,903).

        How are agencies creating more impactful cloud optimization? Learn how experts from GSA, the Education Department, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian secure and scale cloud.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|23 London: US Export Controls for EU, UK,...
5|23 Connected Planet Conference
5|23 DISTRIBUTECH International
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories