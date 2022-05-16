Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3

Chicago
Kansas City
ab
r
h
bi
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Robert cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Witt Jr. ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sheets dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|García 2b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Engel rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Lopez pr-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Harrison pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Isbel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chicago
|001
|200
|000
|2
|—
|5
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|030
|0
|—
|3
DP_Chicago 2, Kansas City 0. LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 4. 2B_Engel (6), Isbel (2), Merrifield (4). HR_Grandal (2), Robert (5). SB_Engel (5). SF_Vaughn (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cueto
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Foster H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Graveman BS,2-4
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Burr W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks S,10-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller
|7
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Coleman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Barlow L,2-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Speier
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:05. A_12,441 (37,903).
