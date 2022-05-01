Trending:
Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels Sunday

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (14-8, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (8-12, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (2-1, 2.93 ERA, .98 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-2, 9.00 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -114, White Sox -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Chicago has a 6-5 record at home and an 8-12 record overall. The White Sox are eighth in the AL with 19 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Los Angeles is 14-8 overall and 8-5 at home. The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.60.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson has five doubles and three home runs while hitting .313 for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 6-for-27 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward is second on the Angels with nine extra base hits (three doubles, a triple and five home runs). Mike Trout is 12-for-32 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .202 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Angels: 7-3, .251 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Angels: Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Noah Syndergaard: day-to-day (illness), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

