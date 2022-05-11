On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 4:18 pm
< a min read
      
Milwaukee Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 11 15 11 Totals 35 14 14 14
Wong 2b 4 1 2 0 Friedl cf 4 3 3 0
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Drury 2b 2 2 0 0
Brosseau ph 1 1 1 2 Pham lf 4 2 3 2
Yelich dh 5 2 4 3 Moustakas 3b 5 1 1 1
Tellez 1b 4 1 1 1 Stephenson dh 5 2 3 4
Urías 3b 5 1 1 1 Moran 1b 4 3 2 3
Renfroe rf 5 2 2 2 Naquin rf 4 0 2 3
Narváez c 4 0 2 1 Farmer ss 3 1 0 1
Cain cf 5 1 1 0 Garcia c 4 0 0 0
Peterson lf 4 2 1 1
Milwaukee 003 100 016 11
Cincinnati 430 010 06x 14

E_Urías (1), Adames (5). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Wong (6), Yelich (8), Narváez 2 (4), Brosseau (1), Urías (1), Stephenson 2 (5), Moran (2). 3B_Yelich (1), Naquin (1). HR_Yelich (5), Renfroe 2 (8), Peterson (2), Brosseau (2), Moran (4). SB_Friedl (1). SF_Farmer (2). S_Naquin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Houser L,3-3 4 6 7 3 4 3
Milner 1 1 1 1 0 0
Suter 1 2 0 0 0 0
Mejía 1 1-3 3 5 5 3 0
Perdomo 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Cincinnati
Gutierrez 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 6
Díaz W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Hoffman 2 2 1 1 0 1
Moreta 0 5 5 5 0 0
Kuhnel 1 2 1 1 0 1

Moreta pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Díaz (Tellez).

        Ask the CIO: Department of Homeland Security: During this webinar, learn how the Department of Homeland Security evolving its IT to meet the demands of the current landscape.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:26. A_11,851 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|18 2022 - FAR Supplement - DTAR -...
5|18 Military Families Research Interest...
5|18 Cortex Symphony 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories