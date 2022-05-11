Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11

|Milwaukee
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|11
|15
|11
|Totals
|35
|14
|14
|14
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Friedl cf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Brosseau ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Yelich dh
|5
|2
|4
|3
|Moustakas 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Stephenson dh
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Urías 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Moran 1b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Renfroe rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Farmer ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Cain cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Garcia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Milwaukee
|003
|100
|016
|—
|11
|Cincinnati
|430
|010
|06x
|—
|14
E_Urías (1), Adames (5). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Wong (6), Yelich (8), Narváez 2 (4), Brosseau (1), Urías (1), Stephenson 2 (5), Moran (2). 3B_Yelich (1), Naquin (1). HR_Yelich (5), Renfroe 2 (8), Peterson (2), Brosseau (2), Moran (4). SB_Friedl (1). SF_Farmer (2). S_Naquin (1).
|Milwaukee
|Houser L,3-3
|4
|
|6
|7
|3
|4
|3
|Milner
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Suter
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mejía
|1
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|0
|Perdomo
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|Gutierrez
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Díaz W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hoffman
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Moreta
|0
|
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Moreta pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Díaz (Tellez).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:26. A_11,851 (42,319).
