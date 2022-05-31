Cincinnati 2, Boston 1

Cincinnati

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

35

2

8

0

2

6 Naquin rf

2

0

0

0

0

0

.255 Aquino rf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.109 Drury 3b

4

0

0

0 READ MORE

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 8 0 2 6 Naquin rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Aquino rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .109 Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .193 Votto 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .179 Stephenson c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .255 Moustakas dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216 1-Lopez pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .268 Almora Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .340 Reynolds 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .274

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 3 15 Hernández cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .203 Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .343 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .363 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .321 Verdugo lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .227 Story 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .220 Cordero 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .157 Bradley Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .219

Cincinnati 000 001 001_2 8 0 Boston 000 000 001_1 4 2

1-ran for Moustakas in the 9th.

E_Devers (6), Bogaerts (6). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Boston 5. 2B_Votto 2 (6), Devers (20). RBIs_Verdugo (24). SB_Reynolds (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 7 (Moustakas, Aquino 3, Stephenson 3); Boston 3 (Verdugo, Martinez, Story). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 11; Boston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Farmer, Almora Jr., Devers. GIDP_Moustakas, Devers.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Reynolds, Farmer, Votto); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Devers, Cordero).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, W, 2-2 6 1 0 0 3 10 100 3.38 Díaz, H, 6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.12 Strickland, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.30 Santillan, S, 4-5 1 3 1 1 0 2 21 4.67

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha, L, 3-1 5 2-3 3 1 0 0 3 72 2.43 Davis 1 1 0 0 2 0 27 1.69 Danish 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 30 3.38 Diekman 2-3 2 1 0 0 0 19 3.50

Inherited runners-scored_Davis 2-0, Danish 1-0. PB_Stephenson (2).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:04. A_28,577 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.