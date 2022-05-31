Trending:
Cincinnati 2, Boston 1

The Associated Press
May 31, 2022 10:30 pm
< a min read
      

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 8 0 2 6
Naquin rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Aquino rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .109
Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .193
Votto 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .179
Stephenson c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .255
Moustakas dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216
1-Lopez pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .268
Almora Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .340
Reynolds 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .274
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 3 15
Hernández cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .203
Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .343
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .363
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .321
Verdugo lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .227
Story 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .220
Cordero 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .157
Bradley Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .219
Cincinnati 000 001 001_2 8 0
Boston 000 000 001_1 4 2

1-ran for Moustakas in the 9th.

E_Devers (6), Bogaerts (6). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Boston 5. 2B_Votto 2 (6), Devers (20). RBIs_Verdugo (24). SB_Reynolds (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 7 (Moustakas, Aquino 3, Stephenson 3); Boston 3 (Verdugo, Martinez, Story). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 11; Boston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Farmer, Almora Jr., Devers. GIDP_Moustakas, Devers.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Reynolds, Farmer, Votto); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Devers, Cordero).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, W, 2-2 6 1 0 0 3 10 100 3.38
Díaz, H, 6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.12
Strickland, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.30
Santillan, S, 4-5 1 3 1 1 0 2 21 4.67
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha, L, 3-1 5 2-3 3 1 0 0 3 72 2.43
Davis 1 1 0 0 2 0 27 1.69
Danish 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 30 3.38
Diekman 2-3 2 1 0 0 0 19 3.50

Inherited runners-scored_Davis 2-0, Danish 1-0. PB_Stephenson (2).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:04. A_28,577 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
