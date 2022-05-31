Cincinnati 2, Boston 1

Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|0
|2
|6
|
|Naquin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.109
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Moustakas dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|1-Lopez pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Almora Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Reynolds 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|15
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.343
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.363
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.321
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|Cordero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|Bradley Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|001_2
|8
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|001_1
|4
|2
1-ran for Moustakas in the 9th.
E_Devers (6), Bogaerts (6). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Boston 5. 2B_Votto 2 (6), Devers (20). RBIs_Verdugo (24). SB_Reynolds (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 7 (Moustakas, Aquino 3, Stephenson 3); Boston 3 (Verdugo, Martinez, Story). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 11; Boston 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Farmer, Almora Jr., Devers. GIDP_Moustakas, Devers.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Reynolds, Farmer, Votto); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Devers, Cordero).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 2-2
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|10
|100
|3.38
|Díaz, H, 6
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.12
|Strickland, H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.30
|Santillan, S, 4-5
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|4.67
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, L, 3-1
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|72
|2.43
|Davis
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|27
|1.69
|Danish
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|3.38
|Diekman
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.50
Inherited runners-scored_Davis 2-0, Danish 1-0. PB_Stephenson (2).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:04. A_28,577 (37,755).
