Cincinnati 2, Boston 1

Cincinnati Boston ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

35

2

8

0 Totals

30

1

4

1 Naquin rf

2

0

0

0 Hernández cf

3

1

1

0 Aquino rf

3

0

0

0 Devers... READ MORE

Cincinnati Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 2 8 0 Totals 30 1 4 1 Naquin rf 2 0 0 0 Hernández cf 3 1 1 0 Aquino rf 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 0 2 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 1 1 Stephenson c 4 0 0 0 Story 2b 4 0 0 0 Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 Cordero 1b 3 0 0 0 Moustakas dh 4 0 1 0 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 Lopez pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Bradley Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 Almora Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 Reynolds 2b 4 1 3 0

Cincinnati 000 001 001 — 2 Boston 000 000 001 — 1

E_Devers (6), Bogaerts (6). DP_Cincinnati 1, Boston 1. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Boston 5. 2B_Votto 2 (6), Devers (20). SB_Reynolds (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Castillo W,2-2 6 1 0 0 3 10 Díaz H,6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Strickland H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Santillan S,4-5 1 3 1 1 0 2

Boston Wacha L,3-1 5 2-3 3 1 0 0 3 Davis 1 1 0 0 2 0 Danish 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 Diekman 2-3 2 1 0 0 0

Davis pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:04. A_28,577 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.