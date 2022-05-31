Cincinnati 2, Boston 1

Cincinnati
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
2
8
0
Totals
30
1
4
1
Naquin rf
2
0
0
0
Hernández cf
3
1
1
0
Aquino rf
3
0
0
0
Devers...
E_Devers (6), Bogaerts (6). DP_Cincinnati 1, Boston 1. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Boston 5. 2B_Votto 2 (6), Devers (20). SB_Reynolds (3).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castillo W,2-2
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|10
|Díaz H,6
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strickland H,2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santillan S,4-5
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha L,3-1
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Davis
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Danish
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Diekman
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Davis pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:04. A_28,577 (37,755).
