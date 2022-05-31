Trending:
Sports News

Cincinnati 2, Boston 1

The Associated Press
May 31, 2022 10:30 pm
Cincinnati Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 8 0 Totals 30 1 4 1
Naquin rf 2 0 0 0 Hernández cf 3 1 1 0
Aquino rf 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 2 0
Drury 3b 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0
Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0
Votto 1b 3 0 2 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 1 1
Stephenson c 4 0 0 0 Story 2b 4 0 0 0
Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 Cordero 1b 3 0 0 0
Moustakas dh 4 0 1 0 Plawecki c 3 0 0 0
Lopez pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Bradley Jr. rf 2 0 0 0
Almora Jr. lf 4 0 2 0
Reynolds 2b 4 1 3 0
Cincinnati 000 001 001 2
Boston 000 000 001 1

E_Devers (6), Bogaerts (6). DP_Cincinnati 1, Boston 1. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Boston 5. 2B_Votto 2 (6), Devers (20). SB_Reynolds (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Castillo W,2-2 6 1 0 0 3 10
Díaz H,6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Strickland H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Santillan S,4-5 1 3 1 1 0 2
Boston
Wacha L,3-1 5 2-3 3 1 0 0 3
Davis 1 1 0 0 2 0
Danish 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3
Diekman 2-3 2 1 0 0 0

Davis pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:04. A_28,577 (37,755).

Top Stories