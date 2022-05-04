Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0

Toronto FC 0 0 — 0 Cincinnati 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, Cincinnati, Harris, 1 (Vazquez), 2nd minute.

Second Half_2, Cincinnati, Acosta, 4 (penalty kick), 57th.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg; Cincinnati, Roman Celentano, Kenneth Vermeer.

Yellow Cards_Nelson, Toronto FC, 12th; Nwobodo, Cincinnati, 59th; Blackett, Cincinnati, 75th; Barreal, Cincinnati, 88th.

Red Cards_Priso-Mbongue, Toronto FC, 6th.

Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Jose Da Silva, Tyler Wyrostek, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_19,563.

Lineups

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Kadin Chung (Kobe Franklin, 77th), Lukas MacNaughton, Shane O’Neill, Luca Petrasso; Michael Bradley, Alejandro Pozuelo (Jordan Perruzza, 64th), Ralph Priso-Mbongue, Kosi Thompson (Steffen Yeates, 64th); Jesus Jimenez (Ayo Akinola, 64th), Jayden Nelson (Deandre Kerr, 46th).

Cincinnati_Roman Celentano; Nick Hagglund, Ian Murphy, John Nelson (Tyler Blackett, 67th), Alvas Powell; Luciano Acosta (Nick Markanich, 86th), Alvaro Barreal, Junior Moreno, Obinna Nwobodo (Haris Medunjanin, 67th); Calvin Harris (Dominique Badji, 58th), Brandon Vazquez (Brenner, 67th).

