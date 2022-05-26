Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
5
8
5
2
8
Morel cf
5
1
2
0
0
1
.313
Contreras c
2
1
1
1
1
1
.260
Higgins c
1
0
0
0
|Chicago
|210
|020
|000_5
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|028
|012
|25x_20
|20
|1
a-intentionally walked for Aquino in the 3rd.
E_Hoffman (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Schwindel (7), Morel (2), Aquino (2), Pham (6), Drury (10). 3B_Reynolds (1). HR_Hoerner (3), off Greene; Contreras (6), off Greene; Happ (5), off Greene; Farmer (2), off Steele; Farmer (3), off Hughes. RBIs_Schwindel 2 (21), Hoerner (13), Contreras (15), Happ (25), Farmer 5 (22), Pham 3 (17), Stephenson 2 (23), Almora Jr. 3 (4), Reynolds 3 (5), Senzel (4), Drury 3 (25). SB_Morel (2), Suzuki (3). CS_Senzel (2). SF_Pham 2, Reynolds. S_Farmer.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Morel, Rivas, Happ); Cincinnati 3 (Lopez, Naquin, Votto). RISP_Chicago 1 for 7; Cincinnati 9 for 16.
LIDP_Reynolds. GIDP_Schwindel.
DP_Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Happ, Villar, Happ); Cincinnati 1 (Drury, Reynolds, Votto).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, L, 1-5
|2
|
|7
|7
|7
|2
|2
|53
|5.40
|Effross
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|3.20
|Hughes
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|2.57
|Martin
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|3.94
|Wick
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|28
|2.65
|Simmons
|1
|
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|25
|45.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, W, 2-6
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|6
|86
|5.89
|Hoffman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.52
|Kuhnel
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|1.12
|Solomon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Effross 2-2. IBB_off Effross (Naquin). HBP_Kuhnel (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:10. A_13,578 (42,319).
