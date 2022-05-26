On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5

The Associated Press
May 26, 2022 5:04 pm
1 min read
      

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 8 5 2 8
Morel cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .313
Contreras c 2 1 1 1 1 1 .260
Higgins c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Happ lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .275
Suzuki rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Ortega rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .219
Schwindel dh 4 0 1 2 0 1 .227
Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Rivas 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Hoerner ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .277
Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 20 20 20 7 4
Senzel cf 4 3 4 1 2 0 .221
Drury 3b 6 1 2 3 0 2 .240
Pham dh 4 2 2 3 0 0 .233
Votto 1b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .156
Lopez 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Stephenson c 5 3 3 2 0 0 .310
Farmer ss 4 3 4 5 0 0 .250
Aquino rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .130
a-Naquin ph-rf 2 2 0 0 2 0 .258
Almora Jr. lf 5 3 3 3 0 0 .314
Reynolds 2b-1b 3 2 1 3 1 0 .242
Chicago 210 020 000_5 8 0
Cincinnati 028 012 25x_20 20 1

a-intentionally walked for Aquino in the 3rd.

E_Hoffman (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Schwindel (7), Morel (2), Aquino (2), Pham (6), Drury (10). 3B_Reynolds (1). HR_Hoerner (3), off Greene; Contreras (6), off Greene; Happ (5), off Greene; Farmer (2), off Steele; Farmer (3), off Hughes. RBIs_Schwindel 2 (21), Hoerner (13), Contreras (15), Happ (25), Farmer 5 (22), Pham 3 (17), Stephenson 2 (23), Almora Jr. 3 (4), Reynolds 3 (5), Senzel (4), Drury 3 (25). SB_Morel (2), Suzuki (3). CS_Senzel (2). SF_Pham 2, Reynolds. S_Farmer.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Morel, Rivas, Happ); Cincinnati 3 (Lopez, Naquin, Votto). RISP_Chicago 1 for 7; Cincinnati 9 for 16.

LIDP_Reynolds. GIDP_Schwindel.

DP_Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Happ, Villar, Happ); Cincinnati 1 (Drury, Reynolds, Votto).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Steele, L, 1-5 2 7 7 7 2 2 53 5.40
Effross 1 3 3 3 1 0 12 3.20
Hughes 2 1 1 1 0 0 23 2.57
Martin 1 3 2 2 1 1 26 3.94
Wick 1 1 2 2 2 1 28 2.65
Simmons 1 5 5 5 1 0 25 45.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greene, W, 2-6 5 7 5 5 2 6 86 5.89
Hoffman 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.52
Kuhnel 2 1 0 0 0 1 24 1.12
Solomon 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Effross 2-2. IBB_off Effross (Naquin). HBP_Kuhnel (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:10. A_13,578 (42,319).

