Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5

Chicago
Cincinnati
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
5
8
5
Totals
38
20
20
20
Morel cf
5
1
2
0
Senzel cf
4
3
4
1
Contreras c
2
1
1
1
Drury...
READ MORE
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|38
|20
|20
|20
|
|Morel cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|3
|4
|1
|
|Contreras c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Drury 3b
|6
|1
|2
|3
|
|Higgins c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Happ lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stephenson c
|5
|3
|3
|2
|
|Schwindel dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Farmer ss
|4
|3
|4
|5
|
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin ph-rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Almora Jr. lf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds 2b-1b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|
|Chicago
|210
|020
|000
|—
|5
|Cincinnati
|028
|012
|25x
|—
|20
E_Hoffman (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Schwindel (7), Morel (2), Aquino (2), Pham (6), Drury (10). 3B_Reynolds (1). HR_Hoerner (3), Contreras (6), Happ (5), Farmer 2 (3). SB_Morel (2), Suzuki (3). SF_Pham 2 (2), Reynolds (1). S_Farmer (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Steele L,1-5
|2
|
|7
|7
|7
|2
|2
|Effross
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Hughes
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Wick
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Simmons
|1
|
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greene W,2-6
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|6
|Hoffman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kuhnel
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Solomon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steele pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd.
HBP_Kuhnel (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:10. A_13,578 (42,319).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.