Sports News

Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5

The Associated Press
May 26, 2022 5:04 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago

Cincinnati

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
35
5
8
5

Totals
38
20
20
20

Morel cf
5
1
2
0

Senzel cf
4
3
4
1

Contreras c
2
1
1
1

Drury...

Chicago Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 38 20 20 20
Morel cf 5 1 2 0 Senzel cf 4 3 4 1
Contreras c 2 1 1 1 Drury 3b 6 1 2 3
Higgins c 1 0 0 0 Pham dh 4 2 2 3
Happ lf 3 2 1 1 Votto 1b 3 1 0 0
Suzuki rf 2 0 1 0 Lopez 2b 1 0 0 0
Ortega rf 2 0 1 0 Stephenson c 5 3 3 2
Schwindel dh 4 0 1 2 Farmer ss 4 3 4 5
Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 Aquino rf 1 0 1 0
Rivas 1b 4 0 0 0 Naquin ph-rf 2 2 0 0
Hoerner ss 4 1 1 1 Almora Jr. lf 5 3 3 3
Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 Reynolds 2b-1b 3 2 1 3
Chicago 210 020 000 5
Cincinnati 028 012 25x 20

E_Hoffman (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Schwindel (7), Morel (2), Aquino (2), Pham (6), Drury (10). 3B_Reynolds (1). HR_Hoerner (3), Contreras (6), Happ (5), Farmer 2 (3). SB_Morel (2), Suzuki (3). SF_Pham 2 (2), Reynolds (1). S_Farmer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Steele L,1-5 2 7 7 7 2 2
Effross 1 3 3 3 1 0
Hughes 2 1 1 1 0 0
Martin 1 3 2 2 1 1
Wick 1 1 2 2 2 1
Simmons 1 5 5 5 1 0
Cincinnati
Greene W,2-6 5 7 5 5 2 6
Hoffman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kuhnel 2 1 0 0 0 1
Solomon 1 0 0 0 0 0

Steele pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Kuhnel (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:10. A_13,578 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Sports News

