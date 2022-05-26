Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5

Chicago Cincinnati ab

Chicago Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 38 20 20 20 Morel cf 5 1 2 0 Senzel cf 4 3 4 1 Contreras c 2 1 1 1 Drury 3b 6 1 2 3 Higgins c 1 0 0 0 Pham dh 4 2 2 3 Happ lf 3 2 1 1 Votto 1b 3 1 0 0 Suzuki rf 2 0 1 0 Lopez 2b 1 0 0 0 Ortega rf 2 0 1 0 Stephenson c 5 3 3 2 Schwindel dh 4 0 1 2 Farmer ss 4 3 4 5 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 Aquino rf 1 0 1 0 Rivas 1b 4 0 0 0 Naquin ph-rf 2 2 0 0 Hoerner ss 4 1 1 1 Almora Jr. lf 5 3 3 3 Villar 2b 4 0 0 0 Reynolds 2b-1b 3 2 1 3

Chicago 210 020 000 — 5 Cincinnati 028 012 25x — 20

E_Hoffman (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Schwindel (7), Morel (2), Aquino (2), Pham (6), Drury (10). 3B_Reynolds (1). HR_Hoerner (3), Contreras (6), Happ (5), Farmer 2 (3). SB_Morel (2), Suzuki (3). SF_Pham 2 (2), Reynolds (1). S_Farmer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Steele L,1-5 2 7 7 7 2 2 Effross 1 3 3 3 1 0 Hughes 2 1 1 1 0 0 Martin 1 3 2 2 1 1 Wick 1 1 2 2 2 1 Simmons 1 5 5 5 1 0

Cincinnati Greene W,2-6 5 7 5 5 2 6 Hoffman 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kuhnel 2 1 0 0 0 1 Solomon 1 0 0 0 0 0

Steele pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Kuhnel (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:10. A_13,578 (42,319).

