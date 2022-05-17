Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4

Cincinnati

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

34

5

9

5

6

8 Friedl cf

4

1

0

0

1

1

.172 READ MORE

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 9 5 6 8 Friedl cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .172 Drury 3b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .243 Pham lf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .240 Moustakas dh 3 0 1 1 1 0 .258 Stephenson c 5 0 2 1 0 2 .329 Moran 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .195 Naquin rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .257 Farmer ss 3 0 3 1 0 0 .214 Reynolds 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .231

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 5 4 4 5 Straw cf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .244 Kwan lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .270 Ramírez 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .281 Miller 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .296 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Giménez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .323 Palacios dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .294 Mercado rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .165 a-Reyes ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .207 1-Clement pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Maile c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222

Cincinnati 001 001 011 1_5 9 0 Cleveland 001 000 012 0_4 5 1

a-walked for Hedges in the 8th.

1-ran for Reyes in the 8th.

E_Plesac (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Cleveland 6. HR_Naquin (3), off Plesac; Miller (4), off Warren. RBIs_Naquin (20), Stephenson (20), Pham (12), Farmer (16), Moustakas (10), Straw 2 (6), Miller 2 (15). SB_Friedl (4), Giménez (3), Naquin (3). SF_Straw.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Drury, Naquin, Moran 2); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez 2, Kwan 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 12; Cleveland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Friedl 2, Drury, Hedges 2. GIDP_Moustakas, Reynolds, Friedl, Moran.

DP_Cleveland 5 (Miller, Ramírez, Miller; Giménez, Rosario, Miller; Miller, Rosario; Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Giménez, Ramírez, Miller).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Overton 7 2-3 3 2 2 1 2 98 1.82 Santillan, H, 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 6.75 Warren, W, 2-1 1 1 2 2 1 0 20 7.11 Díaz, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 2 3 23 0.52

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac 6 6 2 2 2 3 95 4.42 Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.40 Stephan 1 1 1 1 1 0 17 1.69 Clase 1 2 1 1 0 2 18 3.14 Sandlin, L, 3-2 1 0 1 0 3 2 29 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Santillan 2-1. HBP_Plesac (Moustakas), Shaw (Farmer). WP_Díaz.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:22. A_12,916 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.