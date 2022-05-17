Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 9:47 pm
1 min read
      

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
5
9
5
6
8

Friedl cf
4
1
0
0
1
1
.172

READ MORE
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 9 5 6 8
Friedl cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .172
Drury 3b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .243
Pham lf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .240
Moustakas dh 3 0 1 1 1 0 .258
Stephenson c 5 0 2 1 0 2 .329
Moran 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .195
Naquin rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .257
Farmer ss 3 0 3 1 0 0 .214
Reynolds 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .231
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 5 4 4 5
Straw cf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .244
Kwan lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .270
Ramírez 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .281
Miller 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .296
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Giménez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .323
Palacios dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .294
Mercado rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .165
a-Reyes ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .207
1-Clement pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Maile c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Cincinnati 001 001 011 1_5 9 0
Cleveland 001 000 012 0_4 5 1

a-walked for Hedges in the 8th.

1-ran for Reyes in the 8th.

E_Plesac (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Cleveland 6. HR_Naquin (3), off Plesac; Miller (4), off Warren. RBIs_Naquin (20), Stephenson (20), Pham (12), Farmer (16), Moustakas (10), Straw 2 (6), Miller 2 (15). SB_Friedl (4), Giménez (3), Naquin (3). SF_Straw.

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Drury, Naquin, Moran 2); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez 2, Kwan 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 12; Cleveland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Friedl 2, Drury, Hedges 2. GIDP_Moustakas, Reynolds, Friedl, Moran.

DP_Cleveland 5 (Miller, Ramírez, Miller; Giménez, Rosario, Miller; Miller, Rosario; Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Giménez, Ramírez, Miller).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Overton 7 2-3 3 2 2 1 2 98 1.82
Santillan, H, 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 6.75
Warren, W, 2-1 1 1 2 2 1 0 20 7.11
Díaz, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 2 3 23 0.52
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac 6 6 2 2 2 3 95 4.42
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.40
Stephan 1 1 1 1 1 0 17 1.69
Clase 1 2 1 1 0 2 18 3.14
Sandlin, L, 3-2 1 0 1 0 3 2 29 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Santillan 2-1. HBP_Plesac (Moustakas), Shaw (Farmer). WP_Díaz.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:22. A_12,916 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|24 PegaWorld iNspire
5|24 Minimize Public Sector Risk with an...
5|24 Avoiding Data Lockdown - Protecting...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories