Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|6
|8
|
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.172
|Drury 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.243
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|Moustakas dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Stephenson c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.329
|Moran 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.195
|Naquin rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Reynolds 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.244
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Miller 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Palacios dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Mercado rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|a-Reyes ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|1-Clement pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Maile c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Cincinnati
|001
|001
|011
|1_5
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|012
|0_4
|5
|1
a-walked for Hedges in the 8th.
1-ran for Reyes in the 8th.
E_Plesac (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Cleveland 6. HR_Naquin (3), off Plesac; Miller (4), off Warren. RBIs_Naquin (20), Stephenson (20), Pham (12), Farmer (16), Moustakas (10), Straw 2 (6), Miller 2 (15). SB_Friedl (4), Giménez (3), Naquin (3). SF_Straw.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Drury, Naquin, Moran 2); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez 2, Kwan 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 12; Cleveland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Friedl 2, Drury, Hedges 2. GIDP_Moustakas, Reynolds, Friedl, Moran.
DP_Cleveland 5 (Miller, Ramírez, Miller; Giménez, Rosario, Miller; Miller, Rosario; Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Giménez, Ramírez, Miller).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Overton
|7
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|98
|1.82
|Santillan, H, 3
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6.75
|Warren, W, 2-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|7.11
|Díaz, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|23
|0.52
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|95
|4.42
|Shaw
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.40
|Stephan
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|1.69
|Clase
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|3.14
|Sandlin, L, 3-2
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|29
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Santillan 2-1. HBP_Plesac (Moustakas), Shaw (Farmer). WP_Díaz.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:22. A_12,916 (34,788).
