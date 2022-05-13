Trending:
Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 9:55 pm
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 10 8 4 5
Friedl rf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .204
Drury 2b 5 1 2 4 0 1 .260
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .239
Moustakas 3b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .263
Stephenson c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .328
Moran 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .219
Naquin dh 4 2 3 0 0 0 .263
Farmer ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .193
M.Reynolds ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .310
Almora Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .316
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 2 2 12
Gamel lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .307
Hayes 3b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .324
B.Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Vogelbach dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258
Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Suwinski rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .208
D.Castillo ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .229
a-VanMeter ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .185
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .176
Castro 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143
Cincinnati 002 120 300_8 10 0
Pittsburgh 101 000 000_2 7 0

a-grounded out for D.Castillo in the 7th.

LOB_Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Naquin 2 (10), Farmer (9), Drury (8), Friedl (2), Hayes (9), Vogelbach (5). HR_Moustakas (2), off Keller; Drury (7), off Hembree; Moustakas (3), off Hembree; Gamel (3), off Mahle. RBIs_Farmer (15), Friedl (3), Moustakas 2 (9), Drury 4 (22), Gamel (15), Hayes (8). SB_Friedl (3). SF_Friedl.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, B.Reynolds 2, D.Castillo). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Almora Jr.. GIDP_Farmer.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Chavis).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle, W, 2-4 6 5 2 2 1 8 102 5.89
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.55
Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 3.00
Solomon 1 1 0 0 0 3 22 0.00
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 0-5 4 2-3 5 5 5 2 2 80 6.61
Banda 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 19 2.45
Hembree 1 2 3 3 1 0 19 7.50
De Jong 2 1 0 0 1 1 31 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Banda 2-0. WP_Mahle.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:02. A_12,588 (38,747).

Top Stories