Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|8
|4
|5
|
|Friedl rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.204
|Drury 2b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.260
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.239
|Moustakas 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.328
|Moran 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Naquin dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.193
|M.Reynolds ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Almora Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|2
|12
|
|Gamel lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.307
|Hayes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.324
|B.Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Suwinski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.208
|D.Castillo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|a-VanMeter ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.176
|Castro 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Cincinnati
|002
|120
|300_8
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|101
|000
|000_2
|7
|0
a-grounded out for D.Castillo in the 7th.
LOB_Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Naquin 2 (10), Farmer (9), Drury (8), Friedl (2), Hayes (9), Vogelbach (5). HR_Moustakas (2), off Keller; Drury (7), off Hembree; Moustakas (3), off Hembree; Gamel (3), off Mahle. RBIs_Farmer (15), Friedl (3), Moustakas 2 (9), Drury 4 (22), Gamel (15), Hayes (8). SB_Friedl (3). SF_Friedl.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, B.Reynolds 2, D.Castillo). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Almora Jr.. GIDP_Farmer.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Chavis).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, W, 2-4
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|102
|5.89
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.55
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.00
|Solomon
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|0.00
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 0-5
|4
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|2
|80
|6.61
|Banda
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.45
|Hembree
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|19
|7.50
|De Jong
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_Banda 2-0. WP_Mahle.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:02. A_12,588 (38,747).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.