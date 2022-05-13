Trending:
Cincinnati brings shutout streak into matchup with the Chicago Fire

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 2:03 am
1 min read
      

FC Cincinnati (5-5-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-4-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago -107, FC Cincinnati +277, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into a matchup against the Chicago Fire after putting together two straight shutout wins.

The Fire are 1-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire are fourth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 11 goals.

Cincinnati is 4-3-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brandon Vazquez leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with six goals. Cincinnati has scored 14.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xherdan Shaqiri has scored two goals and added one assist for the Fire. Fabian Herbers has one assist over the past 10 games.

Vazquez has scored six goals and added two assists for Cincinnati. Alvas Powell has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 2-4-4, averaging 0.7 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 5-4-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Spencer Richey (injured), Fabian Herbers (injured), Kacper Przybylko (injured).

Cincinnati: Allan Cruz (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured), Alec Kann (injured), Raymon Gaddis (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

