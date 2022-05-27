Cincinnati looks to extend road win streak against CF Montreal

FC Cincinnati (6-6-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (6-5-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -157, FC Cincinnati +375, Draw +322; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits CF Montreal trying to extend a three-game road winning streak. Montreal is 5-3-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Djordje Mihailovic paces the top-scoring squad in Eastern Conference action with seven goals. Montreal has a... READ MORE

FC Cincinnati (6-6-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (6-5-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -157, FC Cincinnati +375, Draw +322; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits CF Montreal trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Montreal is 5-3-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Djordje Mihailovic paces the top-scoring squad in Eastern Conference action with seven goals. Montreal has a conference-leading 24 goals.

Cincinnati is 5-4-1 in Eastern Conference games. Cincinnati has a 4-1-0 record in games it records a pair of goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. Montreal won the last meeting 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mihailovic has scored seven goals with three assists for Montreal. Joaquin Torres has three goals over the last 10 games.

Brandon Vazquez has seven goals and two assists for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 6-2-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 5-4-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured).

Cincinnati: Alec Kann (injured), Calvin Harris (injured), Isaac Atanga (injured), Allan Cruz (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

