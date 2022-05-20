Trending:
Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

May 20, 2022 10:05 pm
Detroit

Cleveland

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals

Detroit Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 31 6 10 6
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 2 3 0
W.Castro lf-cf 4 0 0 0 Rosario ss 4 2 2 2
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 1 2 3
Báez ss 4 1 1 0 Miller 1b 3 0 0 1
Candelario 3b 2 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0
Torkelson 1b 2 0 1 1 Mercado rf 3 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 Chang 2b 3 0 0 0
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Clement lf 3 0 1 0
Hill cf 2 0 1 0 Hedges c 3 1 1 0
H.Castro ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Detroit 000 000 100 1
Cleveland 000 004 02x 6

E_Civale (1). DP_Detroit 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Detroit 3, Cleveland 2. 2B_Torkelson (3), Hedges (1), Straw (8), Rosario (4). 3B_Ramírez (3). HR_Ramírez (9). SB_Hill (2). SF_Torkelson (1), Miller (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal 5 4 0 0 0 5
Barnes L,3-1 1 4 4 4 0 2
Foley 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Carlton 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Civale W,2-3 6 1-3 3 1 0 1 3
De Los Santos H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:38. A_23,874 (34,788).

Top Stories