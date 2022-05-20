Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Detroit
Cleveland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|10
|6
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|W.Castro lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Candelario 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mercado rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clement lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hill cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|004
|02x
|—
|6
E_Civale (1). DP_Detroit 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Detroit 3, Cleveland 2. 2B_Torkelson (3), Hedges (1), Straw (8), Rosario (4). 3B_Ramírez (3). HR_Ramírez (9). SB_Hill (2). SF_Torkelson (1), Miller (4).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Barnes L,3-1
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Foley
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Carlton
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Civale W,2-3
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|De Los Santos H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clase
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:38. A_23,874 (34,788).
