Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Detroit

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

29

1

3

1

1

7 Grossman rf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.200 READ MORE

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 3 1 1 7 Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 W.Castro lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .302 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Báez ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .205 Candelario 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .201 Torkelson 1b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .179 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .157 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Hill cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .212 a-H.Castro ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 10 6 0 8 Straw cf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .254 Rosario ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .242 Ramírez 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .287 Miller 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .286 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .205 Mercado rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .202 Chang 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Clement lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .204 Hedges c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .165

Detroit 000 000 100_1 3 0 Cleveland 000 004 02x_6 10 1

a-struck out for Hill in the 8th.

E_Civale (1). LOB_Detroit 3, Cleveland 2. 2B_Torkelson (3), Hedges (1), Straw (8), Rosario (4). 3B_Ramírez (3). HR_Ramírez (9), off Barnes. RBIs_Torkelson (11), Rosario 2 (10), Ramírez 3 (37), Miller (16). SB_Hill (2). CS_Clement (1). SF_Torkelson, Miller.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (W.Castro); Cleveland 1 (Miller). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Cleveland 4 for 6.

Runners moved up_Ramírez. LIDP_Schoop. GIDP_Rosario.

DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson); Cleveland 1 (Ramírez).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skubal 5 4 0 0 0 5 66 2.22 Barnes, L, 3-1 1 4 4 4 0 2 25 4.20 Foley 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 18 3.38 Carlton 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale, W, 2-3 6 1-3 3 1 0 1 3 95 7.84 De Los Santos, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 3.00 Clase 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.93

Inherited runners-scored_Carlton 1-1, De Los Santos 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:38. A_23,874 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.