Sports News

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 10:05 pm
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 1 7
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
W.Castro lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .302
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Báez ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .205
Candelario 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .201
Torkelson 1b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .179
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .157
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Hill cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .212
a-H.Castro ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 10 6 0 8
Straw cf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .254
Rosario ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .242
Ramírez 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .287
Miller 1b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .286
Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .205
Mercado rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Chang 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Clement lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .204
Hedges c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .165
Detroit 000 000 100_1 3 0
Cleveland 000 004 02x_6 10 1

a-struck out for Hill in the 8th.

E_Civale (1). LOB_Detroit 3, Cleveland 2. 2B_Torkelson (3), Hedges (1), Straw (8), Rosario (4). 3B_Ramírez (3). HR_Ramírez (9), off Barnes. RBIs_Torkelson (11), Rosario 2 (10), Ramírez 3 (37), Miller (16). SB_Hill (2). CS_Clement (1). SF_Torkelson, Miller.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (W.Castro); Cleveland 1 (Miller). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Cleveland 4 for 6.

Runners moved up_Ramírez. LIDP_Schoop. GIDP_Rosario.

DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson); Cleveland 1 (Ramírez).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skubal 5 4 0 0 0 5 66 2.22
Barnes, L, 3-1 1 4 4 4 0 2 25 4.20
Foley 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 18 3.38
Carlton 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Civale, W, 2-3 6 1-3 3 1 0 1 3 95 7.84
De Los Santos, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 3.00
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.93

Inherited runners-scored_Carlton 1-1, De Los Santos 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:38. A_23,874 (34,788).

Sports News

Top Stories