Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
1
3
1
1
7
Grossman rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.200
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|1
|7
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|W.Castro lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Candelario 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Torkelson 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Hill cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|a-H.Castro ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|10
|6
|0
|8
|
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.287
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Mercado rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Chang 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Clement lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100_1
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|004
|02x_6
|10
|1
a-struck out for Hill in the 8th.
E_Civale (1). LOB_Detroit 3, Cleveland 2. 2B_Torkelson (3), Hedges (1), Straw (8), Rosario (4). 3B_Ramírez (3). HR_Ramírez (9), off Barnes. RBIs_Torkelson (11), Rosario 2 (10), Ramírez 3 (37), Miller (16). SB_Hill (2). CS_Clement (1). SF_Torkelson, Miller.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (W.Castro); Cleveland 1 (Miller). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Cleveland 4 for 6.
Runners moved up_Ramírez. LIDP_Schoop. GIDP_Rosario.
DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson); Cleveland 1 (Ramírez).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|66
|2.22
|Barnes, L, 3-1
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|25
|4.20
|Foley
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|3.38
|Carlton
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, W, 2-3
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|95
|7.84
|De Los Santos, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.00
|Clase
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.93
Inherited runners-scored_Carlton 1-1, De Los Santos 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:38. A_23,874 (34,788).
