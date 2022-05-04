Cleveland 6, San Diego 5

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|5
|5
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cronenworth 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Miller 1b-3b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Kim ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mercado lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kwan ph-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Nola ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Abrams 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Azocar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clement 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Naylor ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|San Diego
|300
|000
|020
|0
|—
|5
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|130
|1
|—
|6
DP_San Diego 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Cleveland 10. 2B_Hosmer (7), Profar (5), Clement (3). SB_Machado (5).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gore
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Stammen H,2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hill H,4
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Suarez BS,0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lamet L,0-1
|0
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quantrill
|6
|
|3
|3
|3
|5
|7
|Gose
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stephan
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Castro
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clase
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sandlin W,2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Lamet pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.
HBP_Lamet (Reyes).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_3:46. A_10,244 (34,788).
