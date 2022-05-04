Cleveland 6, San Diego 5

San Diego Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 5 5 Totals 37 6 11 6 Grisham cf 4 1 0 0 Straw cf 5 0 1 0 Cronenworth 1b 5 0 1 0 Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 Machado 3b 4 2 0 0 Ramírez dh 3 0 0 1 Profar lf 4 1 1 1 Miller 1b-3b 4 2 0 0 Hosmer dh 2 1 1 2 Reyes rf 4 1 2 0 Kim ss 2 0 1 1 Mercado lf 2 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 Kwan ph-lf 3 0 1 1 Nola ph-c 1 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 4 2 2 1 Abrams 2b 3 0 0 1 Hedges c 3 1 2 1 Azocar rf 4 0 0 0 Clement 3b 3 0 1 1 Naylor ph-1b 1 0 1 1

San Diego 300 000 020 0 — 5 Cleveland 001 000 130 1 — 6

DP_San Diego 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Cleveland 10. 2B_Hosmer (7), Profar (5), Clement (3). SB_Machado (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Gore 5 2-3 4 1 1 3 2 Stammen H,2 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Hill H,4 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 Suarez BS,0-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Lamet L,0-1 0 1 1 0 0 0

Cleveland Quantrill 6 3 3 3 5 7 Gose 1 0 0 0 0 2 Stephan 2-3 2 2 2 3 1 Castro 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1 Sandlin W,2-1 1 0 0 0 2 1

Lamet pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Lamet (Reyes).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_3:46. A_10,244 (34,788).

