Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 6, San Diego 5

The Associated Press
May 4, 2022 4:40 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 5 5 Totals 37 6 11 6
Grisham cf 4 1 0 0 Straw cf 5 0 1 0
Cronenworth 1b 5 0 1 0 Rosario ss 5 0 1 0
Machado 3b 4 2 0 0 Ramírez dh 3 0 0 1
Profar lf 4 1 1 1 Miller 1b-3b 4 2 0 0
Hosmer dh 2 1 1 2 Reyes rf 4 1 2 0
Kim ss 2 0 1 1 Mercado lf 2 0 0 0
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 Kwan ph-lf 3 0 1 1
Nola ph-c 1 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 4 2 2 1
Abrams 2b 3 0 0 1 Hedges c 3 1 2 1
Azocar rf 4 0 0 0 Clement 3b 3 0 1 1
Naylor ph-1b 1 0 1 1
San Diego 300 000 020 0 5
Cleveland 001 000 130 1 6

DP_San Diego 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Cleveland 10. 2B_Hosmer (7), Profar (5), Clement (3). SB_Machado (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Gore 5 2-3 4 1 1 3 2
Stammen H,2 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Hill H,4 2-3 3 3 3 1 0
Suarez BS,0-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Lamet L,0-1 0 1 1 0 0 0
Cleveland
Quantrill 6 3 3 3 5 7
Gose 1 0 0 0 0 2
Stephan 2-3 2 2 2 3 1
Castro 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sandlin W,2-1 1 0 0 0 2 1

Lamet pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Lamet (Reyes).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_3:46. A_10,244 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|11 DIA Future Technologies Symposium...
5|11 Improve Email Management and Increase...
5|11 Future-Proofing Your Agency:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories