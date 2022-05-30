Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
3
9
3
3
9
Merrifield cf
5
1
1
1
0
1
.216
Benintendi lf
5
0
2
1
0
1
.329
Witt Jr. ss
3
0
0
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|6
|5
|4
|
|Straw cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.232
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.297
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Naylor dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|1-Clement pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.438
|Mercado rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.287
|Kwan lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|020_3
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|020
|04x_7
|8
|1
1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.
E_Witt Jr. (4), Gonzalez (1). LOB_Kansas City 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Melendez (4), Merrifield (10), Benintendi (7). 3B_Kwan (2). HR_Rivera (4), off Plesac; Ramírez (13), off Heasley; Giménez (5), off Snider. RBIs_Rivera (12), Merrifield (23), Benintendi (20), Ramírez 3 (51), Giménez 3 (23). SB_Kwan (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Benintendi, Melendez, Santana 3); Cleveland 1 (Hedges). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 7; Cleveland 3 for 5.
Runners moved up_Dozier, Perez 2, Rosario 2. GIDP_Perez.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Miller).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|89
|4.66
|Vizcaíno
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Snider, L, 3-2
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|6.38
|Griffin
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|13
|13.50
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|83
|4.93
|Morgan, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.57
|Stephan, BS, 1-2
|0
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|4.00
|Sandlin, W, 4-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|21
|3.00
|Clase
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.45
Stephan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Sandlin 1-0. IBB_off Sandlin (Melendez). HBP_Griffin (Kwan).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:49. A_15,271 (34,788).
