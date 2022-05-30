Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3

Kansas City

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 9 3 3 9 Merrifield cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .216 Benintendi lf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .329 Witt Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .236 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .196 Melendez dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .260 Dozier rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .276 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .150 Rivera 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .230 Lopez 2b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .229

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 7 8 6 5 4 Straw cf 3 2 0 0 2 0 .232 Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Ramírez 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .297 Miller 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Naylor dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .287 1-Clement pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .212 Gonzalez rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .438 Mercado rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Giménez 2b 3 1 1 3 1 1 .287 Kwan lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .244 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .152

Kansas City 001 000 020_3 9 1 Cleveland 100 020 04x_7 8 1

1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.

E_Witt Jr. (4), Gonzalez (1). LOB_Kansas City 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Melendez (4), Merrifield (10), Benintendi (7). 3B_Kwan (2). HR_Rivera (4), off Plesac; Ramírez (13), off Heasley; Giménez (5), off Snider. RBIs_Rivera (12), Merrifield (23), Benintendi (20), Ramírez 3 (51), Giménez 3 (23). SB_Kwan (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Benintendi, Melendez, Santana 3); Cleveland 1 (Hedges). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 7; Cleveland 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Dozier, Perez 2, Rosario 2. GIDP_Perez.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Miller).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heasley 6 6 3 3 3 3 89 4.66 Vizcaíno 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Snider, L, 3-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 22 6.38 Griffin 2-3 0 1 0 1 0 13 13.50

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac 6 5 1 1 0 5 83 4.93 Morgan, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.57 Stephan, BS, 1-2 0 3 2 2 0 0 11 4.00 Sandlin, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 3 0 21 3.00 Clase 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 2.45

Stephan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Sandlin 1-0. IBB_off Sandlin (Melendez). HBP_Griffin (Kwan).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:49. A_15,271 (34,788).

