Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3

Kansas City
Cleveland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
3
9
3
Totals
32
7
8
6
Merrifield cf
5
1
1
1
Straw cf
3
2
0
0
Benintendi lf
5
0
2
1
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|020
|—
|3
|Cleveland
|100
|020
|04x
|—
|7
E_Witt Jr. (4), Gonzalez (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Melendez (4), Merrifield (10), Benintendi (7). 3B_Kwan (2). HR_Rivera (4), Ramírez (13), Giménez (5). SB_Kwan (2).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heasley
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Vizcaíno
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Snider L,3-2
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Griffin
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Morgan H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stephan BS,1-2
|0
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Sandlin W,4-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Clase
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Stephan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Griffin (Kwan).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:49. A_15,271 (34,788).
