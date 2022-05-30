Trending:
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 9:14 pm
Kansas City Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 32 7 8 6
Merrifield cf 5 1 1 1 Straw cf 3 2 0 0
Benintendi lf 5 0 2 1 Rosario ss 5 0 1 0
Witt Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 1 2 3
Perez c 4 0 0 0 Miller 1b 4 0 1 0
Melendez dh 3 0 2 0 Naylor dh 3 0 0 0
Dozier rf 3 0 0 0 Clement pr-dh 0 1 0 0
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 Gonzalez rf 4 1 2 0
Rivera 3b 4 1 1 1 Mercado rf 0 0 0 0
Lopez 2b 4 1 3 0 Giménez 2b 3 1 1 3
Kwan lf 3 1 1 0
Hedges c 3 0 0 0
Kansas City 001 000 020 3
Cleveland 100 020 04x 7

E_Witt Jr. (4), Gonzalez (1). DP_Kansas City 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Melendez (4), Merrifield (10), Benintendi (7). 3B_Kwan (2). HR_Rivera (4), Ramírez (13), Giménez (5). SB_Kwan (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Heasley 6 6 3 3 3 3
Vizcaíno 1 0 0 0 0 1
Snider L,3-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Griffin 2-3 0 1 0 1 0
Cleveland
Plesac 6 5 1 1 0 5
Morgan H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Stephan BS,1-2 0 3 2 2 0 0
Sandlin W,4-2 1 0 0 0 3 0
Clase 1 1 0 0 0 2

Stephan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Griffin (Kwan).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:49. A_15,271 (34,788).

Top Stories