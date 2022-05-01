Trending:
Cleveland 7, Oakland 3

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 8:22 pm
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 9 6 6 6
Straw cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .289
Kwan rf-lf 5 2 1 0 0 0 .340
Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .341
Miller 2b-1b 3 1 0 1 1 2 .377
Naylor 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .313
Clement 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .178
Reyes dh 5 1 1 2 0 3 .139
Giménez ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .346
Maile c 3 0 1 1 1 0 .286
Palacios lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Mercado rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 3 10
Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
N.Allen 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Neuse 1b-3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .328
Lowrie dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .207
Murphy c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .210
Piscotty rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .226
Brown cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .188
a-Bethancourt ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .211
Pinder lf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .286
Smith 3b-ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .231
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .197
McKinney 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .109
Cleveland 014 101 000_7 9 0
Oakland 000 000 003_3 6 2

a-doubled for Brown in the 9th.

E_Neuse (7), Andrus (4). LOB_Cleveland 9, Oakland 7. 2B_Maile (2), Giménez (2), Bethancourt (4), Smith (4). RBIs_Maile (1), Reyes 2 (7), Giménez (12), Naylor (8), Miller (8), Bethancourt (2), Pinder (8), Smith (2). SB_Straw (5), Ramírez (1). CS_Straw (0). SF_Miller, Pinder.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Straw 2, Kwan 2, Naylor 2); Oakland 2 (N.Allen, Andrus). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 16; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Smith. GIDP_Reyes.

DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Kemp, Neuse).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKenzie, W, 1-2 6 1-3 4 0 0 1 7 96 2.70
Shaw 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.00
Morgan 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.50
Gose 1-3 2 3 3 2 0 20 5.68
Stephan 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kaprielian, L, 0-1 2 3 4 4 4 2 57 18.00
Lemoine 3 1-3 5 3 2 1 2 59 5.56
Grimm 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 31 7.11
Kolarek 2 0 0 0 0 1 27 4.70

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 2-0, Stephan 1-0, Lemoine 3-3, Grimm 2-1. HBP_McKenzie (Brown). WP_Lemoine.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:13. A_14,945 (46,847).

