Cleveland 7, Oakland 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|6
|6
|6
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Kwan rf-lf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.341
|Miller 2b-1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.377
|Naylor 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.313
|Clement 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Reyes dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.139
|Giménez ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.346
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Palacios lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Mercado rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|3
|10
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|N.Allen 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Neuse 1b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.328
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Brown cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|a-Bethancourt ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Smith 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|McKinney 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.109
|Cleveland
|014
|101
|000_7
|9
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|003_3
|6
|2
a-doubled for Brown in the 9th.
E_Neuse (7), Andrus (4). LOB_Cleveland 9, Oakland 7. 2B_Maile (2), Giménez (2), Bethancourt (4), Smith (4). RBIs_Maile (1), Reyes 2 (7), Giménez (12), Naylor (8), Miller (8), Bethancourt (2), Pinder (8), Smith (2). SB_Straw (5), Ramírez (1). CS_Straw (0). SF_Miller, Pinder.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Straw 2, Kwan 2, Naylor 2); Oakland 2 (N.Allen, Andrus). RISP_Cleveland 4 for 16; Oakland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Smith. GIDP_Reyes.
DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Kemp, Neuse).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, W, 1-2
|6
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|96
|2.70
|Shaw
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
|Morgan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.50
|Gose
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|20
|5.68
|Stephan
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, L, 0-1
|2
|
|3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|57
|18.00
|Lemoine
|3
|1-3
|5
|3
|2
|1
|2
|59
|5.56
|Grimm
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|7.11
|Kolarek
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 2-0, Stephan 1-0, Lemoine 3-3, Grimm 2-1. HBP_McKenzie (Brown). WP_Lemoine.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:13. A_14,945 (46,847).
