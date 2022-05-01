Cleveland 7, Oakland 3

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kwan rf-lf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|N.Allen 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Neuse 1b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miller 2b-1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naylor 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Clement 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Brown cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bethancourt ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Palacios lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smith 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mercado rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKinney 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|014
|101
|000
|—
|7
|Oakland
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
E_Neuse (7), Andrus (4). DP_Cleveland 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Oakland 7. 2B_Maile (2), Giménez (2), Bethancourt (4), Smith (4). SB_Straw (5), Ramírez (1). SF_Miller (2), Pinder (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenzie W,1-2
|6
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Shaw
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gose
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Stephan
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian L,0-1
|2
|
|3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Lemoine
|3
|1-3
|5
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Grimm
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kolarek
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kaprielian pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd.
HBP_McKenzie (Brown). WP_Lemoine.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:13. A_14,945 (46,847).
