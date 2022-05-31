Trending:
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
May 31, 2022 9:18 pm
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 7 3 2 8
Merrifield dh 5 0 1 1 0 0 .216
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .328
Witt Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191
Melendez rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Dozier 1b 2 2 1 0 1 0 .279
Isbel cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .274
Rivera 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231
Lopez 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .231
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 12 8 4 4
Straw cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Rosario ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .236
Ramírez dh 2 2 1 0 3 0 .299
Miller 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .279
Gonzalez rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .429
Clement 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .229
Giménez 2b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .296
Mercado lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .198
Hedges c 4 1 1 3 0 1 .155
Kansas City 011 000 100_3 7 1
Cleveland 303 002 00x_8 12 0

E_Melendez (3). LOB_Kansas City 7, Cleveland 9. 2B_Dozier (10), Lopez (6), Merrifield (11), Rosario (5), Gonzalez (3). 3B_Rosario (3). HR_Hedges (4), off Lynch. RBIs_Isbel (6), Benintendi (21), Merrifield (24), Miller (20), Clement (4), Giménez (24), Hedges 3 (11), Gonzalez 2 (2). SB_Giménez (4), Ramírez (7). S_Giménez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Benintendi 2, Merrifield); Cleveland 7 (Giménez, Gonzalez 2, Mercado 2, Straw, Clement). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 9; Cleveland 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Miller, Gonzalez, Clement.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynch, L, 2-4 4 9 6 6 3 2 79 4.81
Cuas 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Coleman 2 3 2 1 1 1 29 3.54
Clarke 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.23
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill, W, 2-3 6 1-3 6 3 3 0 5 97 3.52
Hentges 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 1.12
De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.08
Shaw 1 0 0 0 2 1 24 4.80

Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0, Hentges 2-1. IBB_off Lynch (Ramírez), off Lynch (Ramírez). HBP_Lynch (Miller), Quantrill 2 (Witt Jr.,Dozier). PB_Perez (1).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:50. A_10,519 (34,788).

Top Stories