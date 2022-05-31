Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Kansas City

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 3 2 8 Merrifield dh 5 0 1 1 0 0 .216 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .328 Witt Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191 Melendez rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Dozier 1b 2 2 1 0 1 0 .279 Isbel cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .274 Rivera 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Lopez 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .231

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 12 8 4 4 Straw cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Rosario ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .236 Ramírez dh 2 2 1 0 3 0 .299 Miller 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .279 Gonzalez rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .429 Clement 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .229 Giménez 2b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .296 Mercado lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .198 Hedges c 4 1 1 3 0 1 .155

Kansas City 011 000 100_3 7 1 Cleveland 303 002 00x_8 12 0

E_Melendez (3). LOB_Kansas City 7, Cleveland 9. 2B_Dozier (10), Lopez (6), Merrifield (11), Rosario (5), Gonzalez (3). 3B_Rosario (3). HR_Hedges (4), off Lynch. RBIs_Isbel (6), Benintendi (21), Merrifield (24), Miller (20), Clement (4), Giménez (24), Hedges 3 (11), Gonzalez 2 (2). SB_Giménez (4), Ramírez (7). S_Giménez.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Benintendi 2, Merrifield); Cleveland 7 (Giménez, Gonzalez 2, Mercado 2, Straw, Clement). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 9; Cleveland 5 for 14.

Runners moved up_Miller, Gonzalez, Clement.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynch, L, 2-4 4 9 6 6 3 2 79 4.81 Cuas 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Coleman 2 3 2 1 1 1 29 3.54 Clarke 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 6.23

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill, W, 2-3 6 1-3 6 3 3 0 5 97 3.52 Hentges 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 1.12 De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.08 Shaw 1 0 0 0 2 1 24 4.80

Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0, Hentges 2-1. IBB_off Lynch (Ramírez), off Lynch (Ramírez). HBP_Lynch (Miller), Quantrill 2 (Witt Jr.,Dozier). PB_Perez (1).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:50. A_10,519 (34,788).

