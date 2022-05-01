On Air: Federal News Network program
Colorado 10, Cincinnati 1

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 6:23 pm
< a min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 4 1 2 5
Naquin rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226
K.Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .211
Votto dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .122
Drury 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .250
Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Moustakas 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Reynolds 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .600
Kolozsvary c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 10 12 10 5 8
Joe lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .282
Iglesias ss 3 1 0 1 1 0 .306
Grichuk rf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .338
Cron 1b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .282
Díaz c 3 2 1 0 2 0 .267
McMahon 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .247
Daza cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .417
Rodgers 2b 4 1 2 4 0 2 .109
Montero dh 4 0 2 0 0 2 .500
Cincinnati 000 010 000_1 4 1
Colorado 630 000 01x_10 12 0

E_B.Farmer (1). LOB_Cincinnati 3, Colorado 8. 2B_Drury (4), Reynolds (1), Díaz (5), Rodgers (2). HR_Drury (4), off Freeland; Cron (8), off Sanmartin; Grichuk (3), off Warren. RBIs_Drury (8), Grichuk 3 (14), Cron 2 (21), Rodgers 4 (5), Iglesias (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas, Kolozsvary); Colorado 5 (Joe, Rodgers, Grichuk 3). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 3; Colorado 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Senzel, Iglesias. GIDP_K.Farmer, Kolozsvary, Iglesias.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Reynolds, K.Farmer, Moustakas); Colorado 2 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; McMahon, Rodgers, Cron).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanmartin, L, 0-4 2-3 6 6 6 2 0 43 13.78
B.Farmer 1 1-3 2 3 2 1 2 40 4.09
Strickland 2 0 0 0 1 1 35 7.71
Cessa 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.00
Diaz 1 1 0 0 1 3 22 0.90
Santillan 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 7.04
Warren 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 9.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, W, 1-3 7 4 1 1 1 4 80 4.85
Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.50
Estévez 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_B.Farmer 3-1. HBP_B.Farmer (Iglesias). WP_Sanmartin.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:56. A_32,574 (50,445).

