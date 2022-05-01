Colorado 10, Cincinnati 1

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|2
|5
|
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Votto dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.122
|Drury 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Moustakas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Reynolds 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.600
|Kolozsvary c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|10
|5
|8
|
|Joe lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.306
|Grichuk rf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.338
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Díaz c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.267
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.109
|Montero dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000_1
|4
|1
|Colorado
|630
|000
|01x_10
|12
|0
E_B.Farmer (1). LOB_Cincinnati 3, Colorado 8. 2B_Drury (4), Reynolds (1), Díaz (5), Rodgers (2). HR_Drury (4), off Freeland; Cron (8), off Sanmartin; Grichuk (3), off Warren. RBIs_Drury (8), Grichuk 3 (14), Cron 2 (21), Rodgers 4 (5), Iglesias (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas, Kolozsvary); Colorado 5 (Joe, Rodgers, Grichuk 3). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 3; Colorado 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Senzel, Iglesias. GIDP_K.Farmer, Kolozsvary, Iglesias.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Reynolds, K.Farmer, Moustakas); Colorado 2 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; McMahon, Rodgers, Cron).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanmartin, L, 0-4
|
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|0
|43
|13.78
|B.Farmer
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|40
|4.09
|Strickland
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|7.71
|Cessa
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.00
|Diaz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|0.90
|Santillan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|7.04
|Warren
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|9.00
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, W, 1-3
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|80
|4.85
|Stephenson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.50
|Estévez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_B.Farmer 3-1. HBP_B.Farmer (Iglesias). WP_Sanmartin.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:56. A_32,574 (50,445).
