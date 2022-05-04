Trending:
Colorado 5, Washington 2

The Associated Press
May 4, 2022 11:39 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 2 7 2 Totals 35 5 9 5
C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 2 1 Joe lf 4 1 1 2
Soto rf 4 0 1 0 Blackmon dh 4 0 1 1
Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0
Y.Hernandez dh 4 0 2 0 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Díaz c 4 0 0 0
Thomas lf 2 1 1 1 McMahon 3b 4 1 2 0
Adams c 3 1 1 0 Rodgers 2b 4 1 2 0
Robles cf 1 0 0 0 Daza cf 4 1 1 0
Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 3 1 1 2
Washington 001 010 000 2
Colorado 000 500 00x 5

E_Escobar 2 (4), C.Hernandez (2). DP_Washington 1, Colorado 4. LOB_Washington 2, Colorado 6. 2B_Iglesias (5), Cron (6). 3B_Joe (2). HR_Thomas (1). S_Robles (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin L,0-5 8 9 5 3 0 3
Colorado
Gomber W,2-2 6 2-3 7 2 2 1 6
Kinley H,5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bard S,7-8 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Kinley (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:18. A_19,387 (50,445).

