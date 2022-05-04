Colorado 5, Washington 2

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Joe lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Hernandez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Adams c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Robles cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Washington
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Colorado
|000
|500
|00x
|—
|5
E_Escobar 2 (4), C.Hernandez (2). DP_Washington 1, Colorado 4. LOB_Washington 2, Colorado 6. 2B_Iglesias (5), Cron (6). 3B_Joe (2). HR_Thomas (1). S_Robles (4).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin L,0-5
|8
|
|9
|5
|3
|0
|3
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gomber W,2-2
|6
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Kinley H,5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bard S,7-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Kinley (Robles).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_2:18. A_19,387 (50,445).
