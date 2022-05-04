Colorado 5, Washington 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|7
|2
|1
|9
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Y.Hernandez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.371
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Thomas lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.219
|Adams c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Robles cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.194
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|0
|3
|
|Joe lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.393
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.294
|Washington
|001
|010
|000_2
|7
|3
|Colorado
|000
|500
|00x_5
|9
|0
E_Escobar 2 (4), C.Hernandez (2). LOB_Washington 2, Colorado 6. 2B_Iglesias (5), Cron (6). 3B_Joe (2). HR_Thomas (1), off Gomber. RBIs_C.Hernandez (6), Thomas (9), Iglesias 2 (7), Joe 2 (10), Blackmon (12). CS_C.Hernandez (1). S_Robles.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 0; Colorado 5 (Rodgers, Blackmon, Iglesias 2, Daza). RISP_Washington 1 for 2; Colorado 2 for 13.
Runners moved up_McMahon, Iglesias, Joe. GIDP_Franco, Soto, C.Hernandez, Bell, Cron.
DP_Washington 1 (Escobar, C.Hernandez, Bell); Colorado 4 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Rodgers, Cron; McMahon, Iglesias, Cron; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 0-5
|8
|
|9
|5
|3
|0
|3
|94
|7.16
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, W, 2-2
|6
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|94
|3.58
|Kinley, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.90
|Bard, S, 7-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 1-0. HBP_Kinley (Robles).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_2:18. A_19,387 (50,445).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.