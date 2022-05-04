Colorado 5, Washington 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 7 2 1 9 C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .282 Soto rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .258 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .349 Y.Hernandez dh 4 0 2 0 0 2 .371 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Thomas lf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .219 Adams c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .148 Robles cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .194

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 9 5 0 3 Joe lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .272 Blackmon dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .256 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .315 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .304 Díaz c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 McMahon 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .247 Rodgers 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .127 Daza cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .393 Iglesias ss 3 1 1 2 0 0 .294

Washington 001 010 000_2 7 3 Colorado 000 500 00x_5 9 0

E_Escobar 2 (4), C.Hernandez (2). LOB_Washington 2, Colorado 6. 2B_Iglesias (5), Cron (6). 3B_Joe (2). HR_Thomas (1), off Gomber. RBIs_C.Hernandez (6), Thomas (9), Iglesias 2 (7), Joe 2 (10), Blackmon (12). CS_C.Hernandez (1). S_Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 0; Colorado 5 (Rodgers, Blackmon, Iglesias 2, Daza). RISP_Washington 1 for 2; Colorado 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_McMahon, Iglesias, Joe. GIDP_Franco, Soto, C.Hernandez, Bell, Cron.

DP_Washington 1 (Escobar, C.Hernandez, Bell); Colorado 4 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Rodgers, Cron; McMahon, Iglesias, Cron; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, L, 0-5 8 9 5 3 0 3 94 7.16

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gomber, W, 2-2 6 2-3 7 2 2 1 6 94 3.58 Kinley, H, 5 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.90 Bard, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 1-0. HBP_Kinley (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:18. A_19,387 (50,445).

