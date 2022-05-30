Colorado 7, Miami 1

Miami
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|7
|10
|7
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Díaz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Joe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Astudillo pr-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hilliard lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Serven c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Daza ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|4
|
|Miami
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Colorado
|000
|000
|43x
|—
|7
E_Hampson (2). DP_Miami 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Miami 5, Colorado 6. 2B_Soler (8), Daza (4). 3B_Cooper (1), Joe (3), Hampson (1). HR_Sánchez (5). SB_Chisholm Jr. (7). SF_Daza (2).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Sulser L,0-2 BS,2-4
|0
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Okert
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Scott
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Feltner W,1-1
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Kinley H,9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Sulser pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
WP_López.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:56. A_40,275 (50,445).
