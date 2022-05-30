Colorado 7, Miami 1

Miami Colorado ab

Miami Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 31 7 10 7 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 1 Cooper dh 4 0 2 0 Díaz c 1 0 0 0 Soler lf 4 0 1 0 Joe 1b 4 0 1 0 Wendle 3b 2 0 1 0 Cron dh 4 0 1 0 Astudillo pr-3b 2 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 2 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 0 0 Rodgers 2b 2 2 1 0 Sánchez cf 3 1 1 1 Hilliard lf 4 2 2 0 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 Hampson ss 4 2 3 2 Stallings c 2 0 0 0 Serven c 1 0 0 0 Daza ph-cf 1 1 1 4

Miami 010 000 000 — 1 Colorado 000 000 43x — 7

E_Hampson (2). DP_Miami 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Miami 5, Colorado 6. 2B_Soler (8), Daza (4). 3B_Cooper (1), Joe (3), Hampson (1). HR_Sánchez (5). SB_Chisholm Jr. (7). SF_Daza (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami López 6 3 0 0 4 5 Sulser L,0-2 BS,2-4 0 3 4 4 1 0 Okert 1 1 0 0 0 2 Scott 1 3 3 3 0 1

Colorado Feltner W,1-1 7 4 1 1 1 6 Kinley H,9 1 1 0 0 0 1 Gilbreath 1 0 0 0 0 1

Sulser pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:56. A_40,275 (50,445).

