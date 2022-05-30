Trending:
Sports News

Colorado 7, Miami 1

The Associated Press
May 30, 2022 7:24 pm
Miami

Colorado

Miami Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 31 7 10 7
Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 1
Cooper dh 4 0 2 0 Díaz c 1 0 0 0
Soler lf 4 0 1 0 Joe 1b 4 0 1 0
Wendle 3b 2 0 1 0 Cron dh 4 0 1 0
Astudillo pr-3b 2 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 2 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0
García rf 4 0 0 0 Rodgers 2b 2 2 1 0
Sánchez cf 3 1 1 1 Hilliard lf 4 2 2 0
Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 Hampson ss 4 2 3 2
Stallings c 2 0 0 0 Serven c 1 0 0 0
Daza ph-cf 1 1 1 4
Miami 010 000 000 1
Colorado 000 000 43x 7

E_Hampson (2). DP_Miami 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Miami 5, Colorado 6. 2B_Soler (8), Daza (4). 3B_Cooper (1), Joe (3), Hampson (1). HR_Sánchez (5). SB_Chisholm Jr. (7). SF_Daza (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
López 6 3 0 0 4 5
Sulser L,0-2 BS,2-4 0 3 4 4 1 0
Okert 1 1 0 0 0 2
Scott 1 3 3 3 0 1
Colorado
Feltner W,1-1 7 4 1 1 1 6
Kinley H,9 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gilbreath 1 0 0 0 0 1

Sulser pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

WP_López.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:56. A_40,275 (50,445).

Top Stories