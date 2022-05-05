Colorado 9, Washington 7

|Washington
|Colorado
|ab
|Totals
|39
|7
|15
|6
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Grichuk dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Y.Hernandez dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Franco 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Strnge-Gordon lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hilliard lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hampson ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nuñez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Washington
|200
|011
|210
|—
|7
|Colorado
|040
|040
|10x
|—
|9
E_Escobar (5), McMahon (5), Blackmon (1). DP_Washington 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Washington 9, Colorado 5. 2B_Bell (7), Franco (7), Ruiz (6), Robles (6), Soto (5), McMahon (7), Rodgers (3). HR_Soto (6), Ruiz (1), Hampson (1), Rodgers (1), Grichuk (4). SB_Y.Hernandez (1). S_Robles (5).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez L,1-2
|4
|1-3
|6
|7
|6
|2
|4
|Rogers
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Finnegan
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Voth
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cishek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Senzatela
|4
|1-3
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Chacín W,3-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Stephenson
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Kinley H,6
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colomé H,3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bard S,8-9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Sanchez (Daza).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:25. A_30,139 (50,445).
