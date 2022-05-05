Colorado 9, Washington 7

Washington Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 7 15 6 Totals 34 9 10 9 C.Hernandez 2b 5 1 1 1 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 0 Soto rf 3 2 2 1 Daza cf 3 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 1 2 1 Grichuk dh 4 2 2 1 Y.Hernandez dh 5 0 2 0 Cron 1b 4 1 2 1 Franco 3b 5 1 3 1 McMahon 3b 3 1 1 0 Ruiz c 5 1 2 2 Rodgers 2b 4 2 2 4 Strnge-Gordon lf 5 0 1 0 Hilliard lf 4 1 0 0 Robles cf 3 1 1 0 Hampson ss 4 1 1 3 Escobar ss 4 0 1 0 Nuñez c 4 0 1 0

Washington 200 011 210 — 7 Colorado 040 040 10x — 9

E_Escobar (5), McMahon (5), Blackmon (1). DP_Washington 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Washington 9, Colorado 5. 2B_Bell (7), Franco (7), Ruiz (6), Robles (6), Soto (5), McMahon (7), Rodgers (3). HR_Soto (6), Ruiz (1), Hampson (1), Rodgers (1), Grichuk (4). SB_Y.Hernandez (1). S_Robles (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Sanchez L,1-2 4 1-3 6 7 6 2 4 Rogers 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 3 Finnegan 1 2 1 1 0 2 Voth 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Cishek 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Colorado Senzatela 4 1-3 7 3 2 2 1 Chacín W,3-1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Stephenson 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 Kinley H,6 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Colomé H,3 1 2 1 1 0 0 Bard S,8-9 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Sanchez (Daza).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:25. A_30,139 (50,445).

