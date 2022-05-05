Colorado 9, Washington 7

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 7 15 6 3 2 C.Hernandez 2b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .278 Soto rf 3 2 2 1 2 0 .271 Bell 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .356 Y.Hernandez dh 5 0 2 0 0 0 .373 Franco 3b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .282 Ruiz c 5 1 2 2 0 0 .275 Strange-Gordon lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .125 Robles cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .242 Escobar ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .197

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 9 10 9 3 11 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .256 Daza cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .355 Grichuk dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .325 Cron 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .313 McMahon 3b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .250 Rodgers 2b 4 2 2 4 0 2 .149 Hilliard lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .190 Hampson ss 4 1 1 3 0 1 .154 Nuñez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .158

Washington 200 011 210_7 15 1 Colorado 040 040 10x_9 10 2

E_Escobar (5), McMahon (5), Blackmon (1). LOB_Washington 9, Colorado 5. 2B_Bell (7), Franco (7), Ruiz (6), Robles (6), Soto (5), McMahon (7), Rodgers (3). HR_Soto (6), off Senzatela; Ruiz (1), off Chacín; Hampson (1), off Sanchez; Rodgers (1), off Rogers; Grichuk (4), off Finnegan. RBIs_Soto (7), Bell (19), Ruiz 2 (9), Franco (13), C.Hernandez (7), Rodgers 4 (9), Hampson 3 (3), Cron (23), Grichuk (16). SB_Y.Hernandez (1). CS_Daza (1). S_Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (C.Hernandez, Bell, Strange-Gordon, Ruiz 2); Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Daza). RISP_Washington 4 for 14; Colorado 5 for 9.

Runners moved up_Y.Hernandez, Escobar, C.Hernandez, Daza. GIDP_Franco, Y.Hernandez.

DP_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Cron; Hampson, Rodgers, Cron).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez, L, 1-2 4 1-3 6 7 6 2 4 84 8.56 Rogers 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 3 32 4.50 Finnegan 1 2 1 1 0 2 19 5.59 Voth 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 15 5.23 Cishek 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 5.79

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela 4 1-3 7 3 2 2 1 86 3.75 Chacín, W, 3-1 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 16 7.30 Stephenson 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 15 7.71 Kinley, H, 6 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.87 Colomé, H, 3 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 5.87 Bard, S, 8-9 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 2-2, Cishek 2-0, Chacín 2-0, Kinley 1-1. HBP_Sanchez (Daza).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:25. A_30,139 (50,445).

