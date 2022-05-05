Colorado 9, Washington 7

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|15
|6
|3
|2
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Soto rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.271
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.356
|Y.Hernandez dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.373
|Franco 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Ruiz c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Strange-Gordon lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|3
|11
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.355
|Grichuk dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.325
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.149
|Hilliard lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Hampson ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.154
|Nuñez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Washington
|200
|011
|210_7
|15
|1
|Colorado
|040
|040
|10x_9
|10
|2
E_Escobar (5), McMahon (5), Blackmon (1). LOB_Washington 9, Colorado 5. 2B_Bell (7), Franco (7), Ruiz (6), Robles (6), Soto (5), McMahon (7), Rodgers (3). HR_Soto (6), off Senzatela; Ruiz (1), off Chacín; Hampson (1), off Sanchez; Rodgers (1), off Rogers; Grichuk (4), off Finnegan. RBIs_Soto (7), Bell (19), Ruiz 2 (9), Franco (13), C.Hernandez (7), Rodgers 4 (9), Hampson 3 (3), Cron (23), Grichuk (16). SB_Y.Hernandez (1). CS_Daza (1). S_Robles.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (C.Hernandez, Bell, Strange-Gordon, Ruiz 2); Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Daza). RISP_Washington 4 for 14; Colorado 5 for 9.
Runners moved up_Y.Hernandez, Escobar, C.Hernandez, Daza. GIDP_Franco, Y.Hernandez.
DP_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Cron; Hampson, Rodgers, Cron).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, L, 1-2
|4
|1-3
|6
|7
|6
|2
|4
|84
|8.56
|Rogers
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|32
|4.50
|Finnegan
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|5.59
|Voth
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.23
|Cishek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5.79
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|4
|1-3
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|86
|3.75
|Chacín, W, 3-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|7.30
|Stephenson
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|7.71
|Kinley, H, 6
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.87
|Colomé, H, 3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|5.87
|Bard, S, 8-9
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 2-2, Cishek 2-0, Chacín 2-0, Kinley 1-1. HBP_Sanchez (Daza).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:25. A_30,139 (50,445).
