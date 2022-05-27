Colorado Rapids host Nashville after shutout victory

Nashville SC (5-4-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-5-3, seventh in the Western Conference) Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -110, Nashville SC +314, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Seattle Sounders 1-0, the Colorado Rapids host Nashville. The Rapids are 4-5-2 in Western Conference play. The Rapids have a 3-0-0 record in games they record two goals. ... ... READ MORE

Nashville SC (5-4-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-5-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -110, Nashville SC +314, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Seattle Sounders 1-0, the Colorado Rapids host Nashville.

The Rapids are 4-5-2 in Western Conference play. The Rapids have a 3-0-0 record in games they record two goals.

Nashville is 3-4-2 in Western Conference games. Nashville is 3-0-2 when it records a pair of goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rubio has six goals and one assist for the Rapids. Mark Anthony Kaye has two goals over the past 10 games.

C.J. Sapong has scored four goals and added three assists for Nashville. Hany Mukhtar has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 3-4-3, averaging one goal, five shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Nashville: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

Nashville: Ahmed Longmire (injured), Irakoze Donasiyano (injured), Randall Leal (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

