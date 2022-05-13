Colorado Rapids take home losing streak into matchup against Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC (7-1-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (3-4-3, eighth in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado +149, LAFC +168, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids host Los Angeles FC looking to end a one-game home skid.

The Rapids are 2-4-2 in Western Conference games. The Rapids rank sixth in the Western Conference drawing 49 corner kicks, averaging 4.9 per game.

LAFC is 4-1-1 in Western Conference games. LAFC is first in the Western Conference with 23 goals. Carlos Vela leads the team with four.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. LAFC won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rubio has five goals and one assist for the Rapids. Mark Anthony Kaye has three goals over the past 10 games.

Vela has four goals and three assists for LAFC. Ryan Hollingshead has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

LAFC: 7-1-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Jack Price (injured), Danny Wilson (injured).

LAFC: Julian Gaines (injured), Eddie Segura (injured), Brian Rodriguez (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured), Doneil Henry (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

