Connecticut 94, Indiana 85

INDIANA (85)
Engstler 4-12 0-0 8, Vivians 6-12 2-2 15, Egbo 2-4 0-0 4, K.Mitchell 9-13 3-4 23, Robinson 5-7 0-0 10, A.Smith 2-6 3-4 9, Coates 1-1 0-0 2, Henderson 3-4 1-1 7, Hull 1-2 0-0 3, T.Mitchell 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 34-63 11-13 85.
CONNECTICUT (94)
A.Thomas 5-10 7-11 17, Bonner 6-12 2-4 18, J.Jones 7-12 3-4 19, J.Thomas 2-6 0-0 6, Williams 1-6 0-0 2, B.Jones 3-8 5-5 11, Holmes 0-1 0-0...
|Indiana
|19
|16
|16
|34
|—
|85
|Connecticut
|16
|21
|26
|31
|—
|94
3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-15 (A.Smith 2-3, K.Mitchell 2-5, Hull 1-1, Vivians 1-3, Engstler 0-3), Connecticut 11-19 (Bonner 4-4, J.Jones 2-3, J.Thomas 2-4, Hiedeman 2-5, Carrington 1-1, Holmes 0-1, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Indiana 2 (Egbo, Engstler), Connecticut None. Rebounds_Indiana 25 (Egbo 7), Connecticut 31 (J.Jones 8). Assists_Indiana 14 (Robinson 6), Connecticut 19 (Bonner, Hiedeman 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 27, Connecticut 18. A_4,428 (9,323)
