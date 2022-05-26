Connecticut 99, Dallas 68

DALLAS (68) Gray 4-11 0-0 11, Thornton 1-5 1-2 4, Harrison 2-4 0-0 4, Mabrey 1-6 1-2 4, Ogunbowale 6-15 2-2 16, Kuier 2-2 0-0 5, Sabally 6-16 4-4 18, McCowan 2-3 2-2 6, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Dickey 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 10-12 68. CONNECTICUT (99) A.Thomas 3-7 2-2 8, Bonner 7-16 2-2 18, J.Jones 4-5 4-4 12, Hiedeman 5-10 3-4 17, Williams 3-8 2-2 8, B.Jones 5-9 5-5... READ MORE

DALLAS (68)

Gray 4-11 0-0 11, Thornton 1-5 1-2 4, Harrison 2-4 0-0 4, Mabrey 1-6 1-2 4, Ogunbowale 6-15 2-2 16, Kuier 2-2 0-0 5, Sabally 6-16 4-4 18, McCowan 2-3 2-2 6, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Dickey 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 10-12 68.

CONNECTICUT (99)

A.Thomas 3-7 2-2 8, Bonner 7-16 2-2 18, J.Jones 4-5 4-4 12, Hiedeman 5-10 3-4 17, Williams 3-8 2-2 8, B.Jones 5-9 5-5 15, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Carrington 4-8 5-6 13, Anderson 2-4 2-2 6, Clouden 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-70 25-27 99.

Dallas 17 18 17 16 — 68 Connecticut 24 23 23 29 — 99

3-Point Goals_Dallas 10-30 (Gray 3-8, Ogunbowale 2-6, Sabally 2-7, Kuier 1-1, Thornton 1-3, Mabrey 1-4, Dickey 0-1), Connecticut 6-21 (Hiedeman 4-7, Bonner 2-7, J.Jones 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Carrington 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 28 (Harrison 7), Connecticut 42 (B.Jones 7). Assists_Dallas 16 (Harris, Mabrey 4), Connecticut 24 (Hiedeman 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 20, Connecticut 13. A_4,308 (9,323)

