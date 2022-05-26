Country star Blake Shelton named Indy 500 grand marshal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Blake Shelton will lend his voice to the Indianapolis 500 as the grand marshal for Sunday’s race. The country music star and coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” Shelton will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during the official pre-race ceremonies. Shelton has a lengthy association with auto racing and served last weekend as the grand marshal for NASCAR’s All-Star race. He also played a pre-race concert at... READ MORE

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Blake Shelton will lend his voice to the Indianapolis 500 as the grand marshal for Sunday’s race.

The country music star and coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” Shelton will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during the official pre-race ceremonies. Shelton has a lengthy association with auto racing and served last weekend as the grand marshal for NASCAR’s All-Star race. He also played a pre-race concert at Texas Motor Speedway.

Shelton also collaborated with Indianapolis 500 rookie — and seven-time NASCAR champion — Jimmie Johnson on the driver’s helmet design for the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Blake is a country music powerhouse and good friend of motorsports fans everywhere,” IMS President Doug Boles said. “For both spectators at the track and everyone watching on NBC, his winning energy will be a perfect fit for the intensity of ‘The Greatest Spectacle of Racing.’”

WWE global ambassador Titus O’Neil will serve as grand marshal of the Indy 500 Snake Pit, a traditional party zone in the track’s infield. O’Neil will hype the party from the Snake Pit stage before the green flag waves.

“Top Gun: Maverick” actor Miles Teller had previously been announced as the honorary starter.

Scott Dixon smashed the Indianapolis 500 pole-winning record with a qualifying run of more than 234 mph. He will lead the 33-car field to the green flag Sunday.

___

More AP Indy 500 coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/indianapolis-500 and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.