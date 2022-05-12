On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Coutinho completes permanent move to Villa from Barcelona

The Associated Press
May 12, 2022 3:25 pm
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho completed a permanent move to Aston Villa from Barcelona on Thursday for a reported fee of 20 million euros ($20.75 million).

Coutinho, who has been on loan at Villa since January, has signed a contract until 2026.

Coutinho had been at Barcelona since January 2018, when he joined from Liverpool for 160 million euros ($192 million). He played at Liverpool with Steven Gerrard, the current Villa manager.

Since joining Villa, Coutinho has scored four goals and has three assists, though his form has dipped in recent games after an explosive start to his loan spell.

“Phil is a model professional,” Gerrard said, “and his impact on the group has been very clear since he joined in January.

“With the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch, he’s also a valuable role model for our younger players who can only benefit from his experience.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

