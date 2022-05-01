Trending:
Cubs bring road slide into matchup with the Brewers

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Chicago Cubs (8-13, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-7, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-3, 6.98 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (1-0, 1.75 ERA, .74 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -203, Cubs +171; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs hit the road against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Milwaukee has gone 7-3 at home and 14-7 overall. The Brewers have the seventh-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.16.

Chicago is 8-13 overall and 4-6 at home. The Cubs have a 6-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has five doubles and five home runs for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 11-for-34 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has five doubles and four home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 10-for-28 over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .243 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Cubs: 2-8, .231 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Cubs: Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

