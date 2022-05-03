Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cubs place LHP Drew Smyly on bereavement list

The Associated Press
May 3, 2022 6:13 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed left-hander Drew Smyly on the bereavement list and brought up right-hander Robert Gsellman from Triple-A Iowa.

Smyly was slated to start Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. Right-hander Scott Effross got the call instead, beginning a bullpen day for the Cubs.

Left-hander Locke St. John was designated for assignment. He was optioned to Iowa on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Gsellman went 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in 17 games last season with the New York Mets. He agreed to a non-roster deal with the Cubs in March.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|10 Joint Base Charleston Tech Expo
5|10 Proactive Responses to the...
5|10 App Modernization Deep Dive with VMware...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories