Cubs start 2-game series with the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (9-13, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (9-13, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0, 1.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (1-2, 2.79 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -145, Cubs +125

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday to start a two-game series.

Chicago is 4-6 at home and 9-13 overall. The Cubs have gone 3-0 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago has gone 7-6 at home and 9-13 overall. The White Sox have a 2-8 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seiya Suzuki has six doubles and four home runs while hitting .278 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 8-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with four home runs while slugging .566. Tim Anderson is 13-for-40 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by two runs

White Sox: 3-7, .224 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Ethan Roberts: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

White Sox: Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (hand), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

