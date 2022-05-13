Trending:
D.C. United visits Inter Miami after shutout win

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 2:03 am
1 min read
      

DC United (4-5-0, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (3-6-1, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +153, DC United +175, Draw +235; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Houston Dynamo 2-0, D.C. United visits Inter Miami.

Miami is 2-3-1 in Eastern Conference play. Miami has a 1-3-0 record in games it scores just one goal.

United is 3-4-0 in conference matchups. United is 2-3 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Campana has scored five goals with one assist for Miami. Gonzalo Higuain has two goals and one assist.

Ola Kamara has four goals for United. Michael Estrada has three goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Miami: Averaging 0.9 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

United: Averaging 1.3 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Ryan Sailor (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Edison Azcona (injured), Bryce Duke (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Joevin Jones (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Nick Marsman (injured), Kieran Gibbs (injured).

United: Moses Nyeman (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Bill Hamid (injured), Andy Najar (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories