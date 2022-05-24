Dallas 85, Connecticut 77

DALLAS (85) Gray 5-10 6-6 17, Thornton 0-4 2-2 2, Harrison 3-9 3-3 9, Mabrey 6-10 5-6 20, Ogunbowale 6-19 2-2 16, Kuier 0-0 0-0 0, Sabally 2-8 4-5 8, Collier 1-3 0-0 2, McCowan 2-2 0-0 4, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 28-70 22-24 85. CONNECTICUT (77) A.Thomas 4-12 5-6 13, Bonner 1-6 2-2 4, J.Jones 5-11 3-4 13, Hiedeman 4-8 1-1 11, Williams 5-14 1-1 11, B.Jones 4-8 5-6... READ MORE

DALLAS (85)

Gray 5-10 6-6 17, Thornton 0-4 2-2 2, Harrison 3-9 3-3 9, Mabrey 6-10 5-6 20, Ogunbowale 6-19 2-2 16, Kuier 0-0 0-0 0, Sabally 2-8 4-5 8, Collier 1-3 0-0 2, McCowan 2-2 0-0 4, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 28-70 22-24 85.

CONNECTICUT (77)

A.Thomas 4-12 5-6 13, Bonner 1-6 2-2 4, J.Jones 5-11 3-4 13, Hiedeman 4-8 1-1 11, Williams 5-14 1-1 11, B.Jones 4-8 5-6 13, Carrington 1-3 3-4 5, Anderson 3-6 0-0 7, Clouden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 20-24 77.

Dallas 14 13 31 27 — 85 Connecticut 18 21 20 18 — 77

3-Point Goals_Dallas 7-22 (Mabrey 3-6, Ogunbowale 2-6, Harris 1-2, Gray 1-4, Sabally 0-2, Thornton 0-2), Connecticut 3-13 (Hiedeman 2-5, Anderson 1-2, Bonner 0-2, J.Jones 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Dallas 1 (Sabally), Connecticut None. Rebounds_Dallas 37 (Thornton 10), Connecticut 33 (J.Jones 12). Assists_Dallas 17 (Mabrey 4), Connecticut 24 (A.Thomas 9). Total Fouls_Dallas 24, Connecticut 19. A_4,180 (9,323)

