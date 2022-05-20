Dallas 94, Phoenix 84

DALLAS (94)
Harrison 2-8 2-2 6, Mabrey 5-12 1-2 13, Thornton 3-5 0-1 6, Gray 6-12 0-0 16, Ogunbowale 11-24 10-10 37, Kuier 2-3 0-0 4, McCowan 2-3 2-2 6, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 34-72 15-17 94.
PHOENIX (84)
DeShields 9-19 4-5 22, Turner 1-5 0-0 2, Charles 5-15 7-7 17, Peddy 5-9 0-0 10, Taurasi 9-20 8-9 31, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Anigwe 0-1 2-2 2, Gustafson 0-1 0-0...
|Dallas
|26
|18
|20
|30
|—
|94
|Phoenix
|20
|21
|18
|25
|—
|84
3-Point Goals_Dallas 11-25 (Ogunbowale 5-11, Gray 4-6, Mabrey 2-6, Kuier 0-1, Thornton 0-1), Phoenix 5-24 (Taurasi 5-15, Cunningham 0-1, Charles 0-2, DeShields 0-3, Peddy 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 38 (Thornton 11), Phoenix 33 (Charles 11). Assists_Dallas 25 (Mabrey 10), Phoenix 14 (Peddy 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 20, Phoenix 18.
