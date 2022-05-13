Dallas 94, Washington 86

DALLAS (94)
Harrison 5-9 5-6 15, Thornton 4-9 2-2 12, Gray 6-12 6-6 21, Mabrey 4-6 0-0 10, Ogunbowale 9-20 3-4 27, Kuier 1-2 0-0 2, Collier 0-0 0-0 0, McCowan 0-1 1-2 1, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Dickey 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 2-5 2-3 6. Totals 31-65 19-23 94.
WASHINGTON (86)
Clark 4-8 1-2 9, Delle Donne 7-13 2-2 20, Hines-Allen 1-4 3-4 5, Atkins 6-8 3-6 19, Machida 3-8 0-0 8, Hawkins 3-5 0-0 6, Austin 2-2 2-3 6, Benzan 2-4 0-0 6, Walker-Kimbrough 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 31-59 11-17 86.
|Dallas
|19
|22
|25
|28
|—
|94
|Washington
|29
|15
|11
|31
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_Dallas 13-29 (Ogunbowale 6-12, Gray 3-6, Mabrey 2-3, Thornton 2-6, Burton 0-1, Kuier 0-1), Washington 13-25 (Atkins 4-5, Delle Donne 4-6, Benzan 2-3, Machida 2-3, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3, Hawkins 0-1, Hines-Allen 0-1, Clark 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 29 (Harrison 10), Washington 32 (Hines-Allen 7). Assists_Dallas 22 (Harris 10), Washington 23 (Machida 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 20, Washington 19. A_3,281 (4,200)
