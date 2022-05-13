Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dallas 94, Washington 86

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 9:16 pm
< a min read
      

DALLAS (94)

Harrison 5-9 5-6 15, Thornton 4-9 2-2 12, Gray 6-12 6-6 21, Mabrey 4-6 0-0 10, Ogunbowale 9-20 3-4 27, Kuier 1-2 0-0 2, Collier 0-0 0-0 0, McCowan 0-1 1-2 1, Burton 0-1 0-0 0, Dickey 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 2-5 2-3 6. Totals 31-65 19-23 94.

WASHINGTON (86)

Clark 4-8 1-2 9, Delle Donne 7-13 2-2 20, Hines-Allen 1-4 3-4 5, Atkins 6-8 3-6 19, Machida 3-8 0-0 8, Hawkins 3-5 0-0 6, Austin 2-2 2-3 6, Benzan 2-4 0-0 6, Walker-Kimbrough 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 31-59 11-17 86.

Dallas 19 22 25 28 94
Washington 29 15 11 31 86

3-Point Goals_Dallas 13-29 (Ogunbowale 6-12, Gray 3-6, Mabrey 2-3, Thornton 2-6, Burton 0-1, Kuier 0-1), Washington 13-25 (Atkins 4-5, Delle Donne 4-6, Benzan 2-3, Machida 2-3, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3, Hawkins 0-1, Hines-Allen 0-1, Clark 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 29 (Harrison 10), Washington 32 (Hines-Allen 7). Assists_Dallas 22 (Harris 10), Washington 23 (Machida 7). Total Fouls_Dallas 20, Washington 19. A_3,281 (4,200)

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future? During this exclusive webinar, we will discuss the ways in which the Army, Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and industry leaders are using their ICAM strategy to shape the future of identity in the federal landscape.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|20 2022 Procurement Playbook - DEPARTMENT...
5|20 The Best Supply Chain Logistics...
5|20 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories