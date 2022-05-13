Dallas faces the LA Galaxy on the heels of shutout win

FC Dallas (5-1-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (6-3-1, third in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -121, FC Dallas +338, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Seattle Sounders 2-0, Dallas faces the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy are 4-2-0 against conference opponents. The Galaxy lead the league giving up just seven goals.

Dallas is 5-0-1 in conference games. Dallas leads the league giving up just seven goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chicharito has scored five goals for the Galaxy. Samuel Grandsir has three assists over the last 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has seven goals and one assist for Dallas. Alan Velasco has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 6-3-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

Dallas: 5-1-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Adam Esparza-Saldana (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured), Victor Vazquez (injured).

Dallas: Brandon Servania (injured).



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

