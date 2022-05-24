Dallas wins 4th straight road game, 85-77 over Connecticut

Trending:
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 20 points, Allisha Gray had 17 points and eight rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 85-77 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight road victory.

Dallas trailed 38-27 at halftime before taking its first lead since the opening minutes late in the third quarter. Mabrey capped a 12-2 run with a 3-pointer to help Dallas take a 53-51 lead.

Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points for Dallas (5-2). Kayla Thornton grabbed 10 rebounds and Isabelle Harrison had nine points and eight rebounds. Mabrey made three 3-pointers and reached 20 points for the third time this season.

Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones and Brionna Jones each scored 13 points for Connecticut (4-2), which had a four-game winning streak snapped. Thomas moved into third on Connecticut’s rebounding list.

Connecticut announced before the game Jasmine Thomas would miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

