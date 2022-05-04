Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 28 3 3 1 Gamel lf 4 0 2 2 Grossman rf 3 0 0 1 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 Báez ss 3 0 0 0 Hayes 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 VanMeter 2b 3 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 Castillo ph 1 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 3 1 1 0 Tsutsugo 1b 2 0 0 0 W.Castro lf 3 1 1 0 Pérez ph 1 0 0 0 Hill cf 0 0 0 0 Suwinski rf 2 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Chavis ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Baddoo cf-lf 2 1 1 0 Tucker ss-rf 3 1 1 0 Knapp c 3 1 1 0

Pittsburgh 000 020 000 — 2 Detroit 000 030 00x — 3

E_Tucker (2), Hayes (3), Knapp (2). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 4. 2B_Candelario (4). 3B_Gamel (1). SF_Grossman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Peters 3 1-3 1 0 0 1 4 Wilson L,0-1 3 2-3 2 3 0 1 6 Crowe 1 0 0 0 0 0

Detroit Pineda 4 1-3 4 2 2 2 4 Lange W,1-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Barnes H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Chafin H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Fulmer H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0 Soto S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:41.

