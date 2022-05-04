Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|3
|1
|
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hayes 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castillo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tsutsugo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pérez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suwinski rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavis ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baddoo cf-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tucker ss-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Knapp c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Detroit
|000
|030
|00x
|—
|3
E_Tucker (2), Hayes (3), Knapp (2). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 4. 2B_Candelario (4). 3B_Gamel (1). SF_Grossman (2).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peters
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Wilson L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|6
|Crowe
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pineda
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Lange W,1-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fulmer H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto S,4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:41.
